Health

Malaysia Introduces Regulatory Law for Traditional and Complementary Medicine Amid Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:04 am EST
Malaysia Introduces Regulatory Law for Traditional and Complementary Medicine Amid Controversy

Malaysia’s Deputy Finance Minister, Lim Hui Ying, heralded a new era for traditional and complementary medicine (TCM) in the country with the introduction of a law aimed at regulating its practice. The law covers a broad spectrum of medical practices, including traditional Malay, Chinese, and Indian medicine, Islamic medicine, homeopathy, and other complementary therapies. This move resonates deeply with the growing trend towards alternative medicine in Malaysia and underscores the need for a robust regulatory framework to safeguard public health.

Regulation Anchored on Safety and Efficacy

The thrust of the new law is to ensure safety and efficacy in the provision of medical services that fall outside the purview of conventional Western medicine. By establishing a regulatory framework, the government aims to protect public health while acknowledging the significant role that TCM plays in the healthcare system. Amidst the burgeoning popularity and use of alternative medicine, this development is a timely intervention to manage these practices responsibly.

New Taxation Sparks Concerns

However, the introduction of an 8% tax on TCM services has sparked concerns about the potential for driving patients towards unregistered practitioners. The tax, an increase from the previous 6%, is seen as possibly prioritizing wealth over health and wellbeing. Dr. Pamela Yong, MCA deputy secretary-general, has criticized the tax, arguing that it could lead to the emergence of ‘quack’ practitioners and put the safety and wellbeing of patients seeking affordable treatment at risk. She has called for the Finance Ministry to offer clarifications and justifications for the sudden tax increase.

Integrating Traditional Medicine into National Healthcare

Despite the controversy surrounding the tax, the move represents an official acknowledgment and integration of traditional medicine into the national healthcare system. It signals an acceptance of the increasing importance of TCM and the necessity for oversight. The Traditional and Complementary Medicine Act 2016 now includes a 6% sales and service tax for all forms of TCM, set to increase to 8% in March 2024. However, the announcement has stirred criticism from practitioners and politicians alike, with some dubbing it discriminatory and advocating for a sales and service tax exemption for TCM.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

