Health

Malaysia Intensifies Efforts to Enhance Occupational Safety Following Recent Fatalities

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
In a determined push towards bolstering occupational safety and health, Malaysia’s Human Resources Ministry is escalating its efforts. Spearheading this initiative will be the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh). Announced by Human Resource Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, the move is a response to two recent fatal workplace incidents in Selangor and Penang, underlining the urgency of stringent enforcement of the Workers Safety and Health Act (amendment) 2022.

Increasing Awareness and Training

During a visit to the Niosh office, Minister Sim stressed the importance of amplifying awareness among employers and workers. The goal is to encourage participation in the training programs available, with an aim to elevate Malaysia’s occupational safety and health standards. The Minister emphasized on the responsibility of employers to provide a safe and secure working environment for all workers, thereby reducing workplace accidents.

Recent Fatal Workplace Incidents

The call for action comes in the wake of two recent tragic incidents. Workers’ lives were lost, drawing attention to the stark need for increased awareness and training in occupational safety and health. The incidents are a stark reminder of the hazards that workers often face, and the importance of stringent safety measures to prevent such mishaps.

Investigation into Fireworks Explosion Incident

In related news, the Negeri Sembilan Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) issued a no-interference order following a fireworks explosion at a hotel in Port Dickson on the last day of the year. The DOSH is set to conduct further investigations into the hotel management and seize work-related documents. The initial investigations revealed that a victim sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while another was sent to the hospital after being hit by fragments from exploding fireworks materials. DOSH has since instructed a team of investigators to conduct a thorough enquiry after receiving information about the incident.

Health Malaysia Safety
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

