en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Malaysia Grapples with Rising Non-Communicable Diseases: A Health Crisis in the Making

In Malaysia, a severe health crisis looms as non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like heart and cerebrovascular illnesses, along with pneumonia, cut short the lives of many Malaysians, preventing them from reaching the national average life expectancy of 75 years. These diseases, often chronic and requiring enduring management and care, are contributing significantly to premature mortality in the nation, placing a heavy burden on both the healthcare system and the individuals affected.

Staggering Statistics

As per the 2022 data, a quarter of premature deaths in Malaysia were attributable to NCDs. The mortality rates for these diseases have stubbornly persisted over the past seven years, with heart diseases witnessing a steady rise since 2016. The disturbing increase in such health conditions points towards the urgent need for more effective healthcare strategies, heightened awareness, and perhaps, lifestyle modifications among the populace.

The Lifestyle Link

Lifestyle factors such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension are bolstering the risk for NCDs. The nation is grappling not just with a health crisis but also with an economic one. The Malaysian government is currently shelling out almost RM10 billion on the treatment of NCDs, a sum that’s steadily climbing with the rise in disease prevalence.

Individual Responsibility and Collective Action

The onus of taking proactive steps to improve lifestyles and hence health outcomes falls on each individual. However, concerted efforts from healthcare authorities, policy-makers, and community organizations are equally necessary to stem the tide of NCDs. Addressing these health issues is not just essential for improving life expectancy but also for enhancing the quality of life for Malaysians.

0
Health Lifestyle Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
50 seconds ago
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
Throughout 2023, Germany was embroiled in a struggle between the official narrative that the COVID-19 pandemic had ended and the stark reality of persistent high infection rates and a rising death toll. In a bid to return to normalcy, the government lifted all protective measures early in the year. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), responsible
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
Indonesia Sets Excise Tax Revenue Target for Sugar-Sweetened Beverages in 2024
3 mins ago
Indonesia Sets Excise Tax Revenue Target for Sugar-Sweetened Beverages in 2024
Recall Issued for Nurse Assist Sterile 0.9% Normal Saline Over Sterility Concerns
4 mins ago
Recall Issued for Nurse Assist Sterile 0.9% Normal Saline Over Sterility Concerns
Furry Therapists Bring Hope and Joy at Edmonton's Salvation Army Centre
1 min ago
Furry Therapists Bring Hope and Joy at Edmonton's Salvation Army Centre
Mountain Family Health Centers Announces New CEO
1 min ago
Mountain Family Health Centers Announces New CEO
Urgent Medical Device Correction Notice Issued by ROi CPS Amidst Regulatory Amendments and Vaccine Concerns
3 mins ago
Urgent Medical Device Correction Notice Issued by ROi CPS Amidst Regulatory Amendments and Vaccine Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Sashi Kiran Calls for Greater Female Representation in Politics
14 seconds
Sashi Kiran Calls for Greater Female Representation in Politics
California's Legislative Session Disrupted by Protesters Demanding Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
17 seconds
California's Legislative Session Disrupted by Protesters Demanding Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
50 seconds
COVID-19: The Pandemic's Persistent Grip on Germany
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over VCU Rams in Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
56 seconds
Richmond Spiders Triumph Over VCU Rams in Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
Texas A&M Women's Tennis Achieves Highest Preseason Rank
58 seconds
Texas A&M Women's Tennis Achieves Highest Preseason Rank
New Mexico Gears Up for Major Oil and Gas Regulatory Reforms
1 min
New Mexico Gears Up for Major Oil and Gas Regulatory Reforms
Public Opinion Sours Over Unfulfilled Government Promises
1 min
Public Opinion Sours Over Unfulfilled Government Promises
South Dakota State's Special Teams Prep for Showdown with Montana's Junior Bergen
1 min
South Dakota State's Special Teams Prep for Showdown with Montana's Junior Bergen
Furry Therapists Bring Hope and Joy at Edmonton's Salvation Army Centre
1 min
Furry Therapists Bring Hope and Joy at Edmonton's Salvation Army Centre
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app