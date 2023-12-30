Malaysia Brings Traditional Medicine Under Legal Recognition

In an unprecedented move aimed to ensure quality and safety in healthcare, Malaysia’s Deputy Finance Minister, Lim Hui Ying, has announced a significant overhaul of the country’s healthcare law. Traditional and complementary medicine, long held in the peripheries, will now fall under the purview of the nation’s healthcare laws. The new edict encompasses a wide range of practices, including traditional Malay, Chinese, and Indian medicine, Islamic medicine, and homeopathy.

Aligning Traditional and Mainstream Healthcare

With this announcement, the government aims to integrate these traditional practices into the national healthcare system. The move ensures that these alternative medical services are subject to the same regulations and standards as mainstream medical services. It’s a step that reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining rigorous healthcare standards while offering a broader spectrum of treatment options to its citizens.

Ensuring Quality and Safety in Healthcare

The newly introduced measure is expected to safeguard public health significantly. By bringing traditional and complementary medicine under legal recognition, the government ensures the quality and safety of treatments offered under these practices. This step is seen as vital in a country where alternative therapies are widely sought after and used.

Fiscal Implications and Pushback

While the move is welcomed for its potential health benefits, it does carry fiscal implications as well. Traditional and complementary medicine treatments will now be included in the sales and service tax (SST), which is set to increase to 8% in March 2024. This tax inclusion has been met with pushback from several quarters, including MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, who has called for traditional and complementary treatments to be exempted from SST. He emphasises the importance of such practices in the healthcare system and criticises the requirement for practitioners to pay unpaid SST taxes dating back to 2018.

In conclusion, the move by the Malaysian government to legally recognise traditional and complementary medicine is a pivotal step in integrating these practices into mainstream healthcare. It underlines the government’s commitment to maintaining high healthcare standards while catering to the diverse treatment preferences of its citizens. The long-term health benefits of this move, as well as the fiscal implications, will be closely monitored in the coming years.