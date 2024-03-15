Malaysia Braces for Heat Stroke Hazard Amid Surging Temperatures, Experts Urge Caution

PETALING JAYA (ANN/THE STAR) – As Malaysia grapples with soaring daytime temperatures forecasted to surpass 35 degrees Celsius, health professionals are sounding the alarm over an uptick in heat-related health risks that could have dire consequences.

Understanding Heat-Related Risks

Dr Azizan Abdul Aziz, President of the Malaysian Medical Association, highlights the critical risk of dehydration and heat stroke in the face of relentless heat. Vulnerable groups include children, outdoor sports enthusiasts, and the elderly with chronic conditions such as heart disease or diabetes. Dr Azizan emphasizes the importance of recognizing symptoms early to prevent severe outcomes like organ damage. Muslims observing fasts are advised to stay hydrated during non-fasting hours, and the general public is encouraged to wear light clothing and limit outdoor activities during peak heat times.

Preventive Measures and Recommendations

Experts, including Prof Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh and climatologist Prof Dr Fredolin Tangang, offer advice on coping with the heat. Avoiding long outdoor playtimes for kids, seeking medical attention for fever, and maintaining hydration, especially for those fasting, are key strategies. Dr Tangang notes that the current hot, dry conditions, influenced by the El Nino phenomenon and the spring equinox, are expected to persist, urging the public to heed weather forecasts from MetMalaysia.

Government and Community Response

The Malaysian government, through the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry (NRES), is closely monitoring the situation, ready to implement necessary measures. Guidelines and a Hot Weather Monitoring Manual have been developed to coordinate responses to heatwave risks, emphasizing the importance of preparedness for hot and dry weather, the El Nino phenomenon, and potential haze. The National Haze and Dry Weather Main Committee is leading the effort, ensuring that all relevant ministries and government agencies are aligned in their response strategies.

As Malaysia faces this environmental challenge, community awareness and adherence to expert advice are critical in mitigating the health risks associated with the current heatwave. The situation calls for a collective effort in staying informed, prepared, and vigilant against the backdrop of rising temperatures and potential health hazards.