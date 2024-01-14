en English
Health

Malawi Red Cross Fights Measles Outbreak with Door-to-Door Campaign

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:55 pm EST
In response to a burgeoning measles outbreak in Lilongwe, Malawi, a relentless campaign is underway. The Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has amplified its efforts with a door-to-door mobilization initiative, urging communities to vaccinate their children against the disease. The outbreak, which has witnessed 157 confirmed cases since January 2023, has propelled the MRCS to mobilize volunteers for the campaign. Areas such as Area 36 and Zamkutu-By Pass M1 road have been particularly hit.

Challenging Misinformation

One of the significant challenges in tackling the outbreak is the rampant misinformation about vaccinations. To counter this, the campaign strives to reach every household, disseminating accurate information and stressing the importance of immunization. Richard Mvula, a publicist for the Lilongwe District Health Office (DHO), attributes the rise in immunization rates to the campaign’s efforts in combating misinformation.

Community Response and Impact

The campaign’s impact is increasingly visible, with a surge in children being brought to designated immunization sites. This is a testament to the campaign’s efficacy, as observed during a media tour organized by MRCS. Dorothy Jailosi, a community member, commended the initiative. She confessed that it was the campaign that spurred her to immunize her children against measles—a disease she hadn’t discerned they had contracted.

Future Goals and Appeals

Since the campaign’s inception, over 35,000 children have been vaccinated in Lilongwe. However, to fully contain the disease, the goal is to immunize an additional 15,000 children. Dan Kapombosola Banda, MRCS’s Head of Health and Social Services, expressed his ambition to cover all affected areas in the Lilongwe district. To maximize the campaign’s effectiveness, Mvula appeals to parents for cooperation with MRCS volunteers.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

