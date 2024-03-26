Malaria Surge in Ethiopia: 764 Fatalities in February, UN Calls for Urgent Response

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has reported a significant increase in malaria fatalities in Ethiopia, with 764 deaths in February alone, a 25% rise from January's figures. The agency highlights that malaria cases have soared to 5.2 million this year, surpassing last year's total, with regions such as Oromia, Amhara, South West, and the Southern areas being the hardest hit.

Unprecedented Malaria Outbreak

Ethiopia is grappling with an unprecedented malaria outbreak, with the Gambela region reporting the highest cases per capita. Despite concerted efforts by health partners to coordinate responses, conduct surveillance, and control mosquito populations, the surge in malaria cases continues unabated. Challenges such as low utilization of insecticide-treated bed nets, inadequate spraying, and environmental controls have been identified, alongside poor data quality and weak community prevention efforts.

Funding and Resource Shortages

On March 11, the Ethiopian Disaster Risk Management Commission, in collaboration with the United Nations and humanitarian partners, released a document outlining the Priority Humanitarian Response and Critical Funding Gaps. This document calls for US $998 million to respond to acute humanitarian needs until June 2024, covering areas such as acute malnutrition, water sanitation, healthcare, and shelter provision. The document emphasizes the dire conditions faced by millions of displaced persons across Ethiopia, urgently requiring a scale-up in funding and resources.

Challenges in IDP Camps

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in camps and collective sites, such as Jara, Ano, and Arsi Zone, remain in dire conditions amid a shortage of funds and resources. The inconsistency of food provision, shelter, medical supplies, and protection measures has created increased levels of vulnerability among IDPs. Protection concerns, including gender-based violence and child labor, are on the rise, underscoring the critical need for a coordinated and robust response to address the humanitarian crisis in these areas.

The situation in Ethiopia calls for immediate attention and action from the international community to prevent further loss of life and alleviate the suffering of millions affected by the malaria outbreak and ongoing humanitarian crises. The challenges faced by IDPs and the urgent need for funding highlight the importance of continued engagement and support for Ethiopia's vulnerable populations.