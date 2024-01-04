en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Malaria in Kenya: A Lethal Threat Intensified by Climate Change

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:04 pm EST
Malaria in Kenya: A Lethal Threat Intensified by Climate Change

In the dusty winds of Turkana County in northwestern Kenya, a narrative of resilience and survival unfolds. Here, malaria, a deadly adversary, holds sway, challenging both the public health system and the people who call this place home. Wilson Mutai, a 76-year-old farmer, and Kelvin Onkoba, a 25-year-old nursing intern, are two faces among many, their lives disrupted by this relentless disease.

The Human Impact of Malaria

When Mutai fell ill, he found the local hospital devoid of the necessary medication. He had to resort to hiring a private doctor to combat the disease, a luxury his friend, who eventually succumbed to malaria, could not afford. Onkoba, on the other hand, incurred additional expenses and missed work to treat his malaria, as his facility too lacked the requisite medication. Their struggles accentuate the grim reality of malaria’s impact and the challenges in accessing treatment.

El Ni�o, Climate Change and Malaria

The Horn of Africa, including Kenya, has been grappling with destructive floods, a consequence of El Ni�o. These floods create fertile breeding grounds for mosquitoes, thereby increasing the incidence of vector-borne diseases such as malaria. The International Livestock and Research Institute (ILRI) and Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), in collaboration with the Zoonotic Disease Unit, have undertaken research initiatives to understand how climate change influences mosquito populations and disease transmission. ILRI has established weather stations to monitor environmental conditions that may impact vector populations, while KEMRI’s lab is identifying mosquito species and the pathogens they carry.

Vaccine: A Ray of Hope

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported 249 million malaria cases worldwide in 2022, a figure that ascends from pre-pandemic levels. However, hope emerges from this grim statistic as the WHO endorsed the first malaria vaccine, RTS,S/Mosquirix, in 2021, which exhibits about 30% effectiveness. In 2023, a second vaccine, R21 Matrix M, was endorsed, boasting over 75% effectiveness and a year of sustained protection with a booster. These vaccines are slated for introduction to several African countries, including Kenya, in 2024, potentially turning the tide in the fight against malaria.

0
Africa Climate & Environment Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
1 min ago
Open Defecation Plagues Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: A Public Health Crisis Looms
In a distressing manifestation of public hazard, the reconstructed drainage system along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has become a hotbed for rampant open defecation. This flagrant disregard for hygiene and public welfare is particularly observed along the median from Berger in Lagos State to Kara, Warewa, and Mowe in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of
Open Defecation Plagues Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: A Public Health Crisis Looms
Newzroom Afrika Collaborates with Regional TV Stations for Local Media Development
52 mins ago
Newzroom Afrika Collaborates with Regional TV Stations for Local Media Development
African Church's New Year Ritual Sparks Debate on Religious Practices
59 mins ago
African Church's New Year Ritual Sparks Debate on Religious Practices
JinkoSolar: Revolutionizing Solar Technology in Africa
7 mins ago
JinkoSolar: Revolutionizing Solar Technology in Africa
SAHCO Wins Ground Handling Contract for Ethiopian Airlines at Lagos Airport
8 mins ago
SAHCO Wins Ground Handling Contract for Ethiopian Airlines at Lagos Airport
2024: A Monumental Year in Global Politics
24 mins ago
2024: A Monumental Year in Global Politics
Latest Headlines
World News
Quenton Nelson: Colts' Lone Starter in 2024 Pro Bowl Selection
47 seconds
Quenton Nelson: Colts' Lone Starter in 2024 Pro Bowl Selection
Open Defecation Plagues Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: A Public Health Crisis Looms
1 min
Open Defecation Plagues Lagos-Ibadan Expressway: A Public Health Crisis Looms
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Birmingham City Manager in Shocking Turn of Events
1 min
Wayne Rooney Dismissed as Birmingham City Manager in Shocking Turn of Events
Maine's PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling 'Forever Chemicals'
1 min
Maine's PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling 'Forever Chemicals'
Poor Health Worker Attitudes Deter Malaria Vaccination Uptake in Kenya
1 min
Poor Health Worker Attitudes Deter Malaria Vaccination Uptake in Kenya
AEW Collision: House of Black Set to Face FTR in Anticipated Tag Team Match
2 mins
AEW Collision: House of Black Set to Face FTR in Anticipated Tag Team Match
Pakistan Forms Technical Working Group for National Resuscitation Guidelines
2 mins
Pakistan Forms Technical Working Group for National Resuscitation Guidelines
Mount Pleasant FC Clinches Decisive Victory in St Ann Premier League Derby
2 mins
Mount Pleasant FC Clinches Decisive Victory in St Ann Premier League Derby
UGA Emerges as Top Spender in College Football Recruiting
2 mins
UGA Emerges as Top Spender in College Football Recruiting
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app