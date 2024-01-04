Malaria in Kenya: A Lethal Threat Intensified by Climate Change

In the dusty winds of Turkana County in northwestern Kenya, a narrative of resilience and survival unfolds. Here, malaria, a deadly adversary, holds sway, challenging both the public health system and the people who call this place home. Wilson Mutai, a 76-year-old farmer, and Kelvin Onkoba, a 25-year-old nursing intern, are two faces among many, their lives disrupted by this relentless disease.

The Human Impact of Malaria

When Mutai fell ill, he found the local hospital devoid of the necessary medication. He had to resort to hiring a private doctor to combat the disease, a luxury his friend, who eventually succumbed to malaria, could not afford. Onkoba, on the other hand, incurred additional expenses and missed work to treat his malaria, as his facility too lacked the requisite medication. Their struggles accentuate the grim reality of malaria’s impact and the challenges in accessing treatment.

El Ni�o, Climate Change and Malaria

The Horn of Africa, including Kenya, has been grappling with destructive floods, a consequence of El Ni�o. These floods create fertile breeding grounds for mosquitoes, thereby increasing the incidence of vector-borne diseases such as malaria. The International Livestock and Research Institute (ILRI) and Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), in collaboration with the Zoonotic Disease Unit, have undertaken research initiatives to understand how climate change influences mosquito populations and disease transmission. ILRI has established weather stations to monitor environmental conditions that may impact vector populations, while KEMRI’s lab is identifying mosquito species and the pathogens they carry.

Vaccine: A Ray of Hope

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported 249 million malaria cases worldwide in 2022, a figure that ascends from pre-pandemic levels. However, hope emerges from this grim statistic as the WHO endorsed the first malaria vaccine, RTS,S/Mosquirix, in 2021, which exhibits about 30% effectiveness. In 2023, a second vaccine, R21 Matrix M, was endorsed, boasting over 75% effectiveness and a year of sustained protection with a booster. These vaccines are slated for introduction to several African countries, including Kenya, in 2024, potentially turning the tide in the fight against malaria.