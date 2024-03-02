Malappuram Faces Viral Hepatitis Outbreak: Three Dead, Over 50 Cases Reported

In a concerning turn of events in Malappuram's Nilambur region, a third person has succumbed to Viral Hepatitis, marking a significant outbreak with more than 50 new cases identified in a single day. The local administration is ramping up preventive measures to combat the spread of this deadly infection.

Urgent Response to the Outbreak

Following the death of a 37-year-old man in the Pothukallu panchayat, the district's toll due to Viral Hepatitis has tragically risen to three. The district administration, under the guidance of District Collector V R Vinod, has announced a series of robust initiatives aimed at curbing the spread. These include the chlorination of wells, the establishment of a control cell at the Pothukallu family health centre, and a directive for the closure of a bakery identified as the infection's point of origin. Local health departments have been put on high alert, urging those experiencing symptoms to seek immediate medical attention.

Preventive Measures and Public Advisory

Preventive actions are being intensified, involving health workers, local bodies, and law enforcement to ensure the safety of the public. The Health Department's advisory emphasizes the importance of consuming clean food and boiled water. Additionally, the district administration is making arrangements to supply purified water to areas facing scarcity and has issued specific guidelines to hotels and bakeries for using clean water to prevent the disease from spreading further.

Looking Ahead: Combating Viral Hepatitis

The outbreak of Viral Hepatitis in Malappuram underscores the ongoing battle against infectious diseases and highlights the critical need for public awareness and adherence to health advisories. As the community rallies to contain this outbreak, the importance of vaccination, clean living practices, and immediate medical intervention for symptoms cannot be overstated. With concerted efforts from all stakeholders, it is hoped that the spread of this disease can be halted and future outbreaks prevented.

For more information on Viral Hepatitis and preventive measures, readers are encouraged to visit Everything to know about deadly Viral Hepatitis.