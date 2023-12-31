en English
Health

Making Waves: A Beacon of Hope for Men’s Mental Health in Northern Ireland

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:09 am EST
Making Waves: A Beacon of Hope for Men’s Mental Health in Northern Ireland

The verdant stretches of Northern Ireland’s north Antrim have become the backdrop for a transformative movement. A group, christened Making Waves, is charting a new course in the narrative concerning men’s mental health. Founded by three enterprising young men, Josh Morris (23), Ryan Millar (27), and Christian Archer (25), the group is stepping into the new year with a resolution to foster a clear mind and positive intentions among men.

Recreating Spaces for Men’s Mental Health

Making Waves has been staging activities about thrice a month, which include paddleboarding, bike rides, and football tournaments. The objective is not just to engage in physical exertion but to cultivate a milieu of openness and supportive companionship among men. In fact, their inaugural football tournament in December roused the participation of 97 attendees, a motley crew drawn from across Northern Ireland.

Addressing the Mental Health Crisis

In a country grappling with a high prevalence of mental illness and an escalating suicide rate, such initiatives are more pertinent than ever. The impetus for the founders was their own firsthand battles with mental health issues and the stigma that often taints them. Their emphasis is not on compelling discussions about personal issues, but rather on fostering a space for natural conversation and bonding.

Community Support and Future Plans

Testimonials from participants like Robert Dani underscore the importance of such groups to combat loneliness and nurture a sense of belonging. Making Waves has also been buoyed by support from local businesses and the community at large. The founders view the group’s impact with a sense of pride and harbor plans to broaden their reach. The trio is committed to ensuring that Making Waves remains accessible to all, encapsulating their pledge to provide the help people deserve.

For those affected by the discussed issues, the article concludes with a helpline number, underscoring the importance of seeking help when needed.

author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

