Health

Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:45 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
Major Insulin Manufacturers Cap Costs and Reduce Prices in Landmark Move

In a groundbreaking move for the healthcare sector beginning in 2024, three leading insulin manufacturers in the United States – Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and Novo Nordisk – have taken innovative measures to alleviate the financial strain on patients requiring insulin. In response to public outcry and legislative modifications, such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the Medicaid rebate program, these companies have introduced price caps and significant reductions in their insulin product list prices.

Addressing the High Cost of Insulin

The decision to cap the cost of insulin at $35 for many patients marks a significant stride towards making diabetes management more affordable. With insulin prices having skyrocketed over the years, the American Diabetes Association reports that nearly 1 in 4 patients have struggled to afford their medication. This has tragically led to rationing of doses, sometimes yielding fatal outcomes. The recent move to cap costs and lower list prices aims to confront these affordability issues and ensure that individuals living with diabetes can access this life-saving medication.

Company-Specific Initiatives

Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and Novo Nordisk have each launched their own initiatives to make insulin more affordable. Sanofi has set a $35 monthly cap on out-of-pocket costs for its widely prescribed insulin, Lantus, for all patients with commercial insurance. Novo Nordisk introduced the MyInsulinRx program, offering a 30-day supply of insulin for $35 to eligible patients, including the uninsured. Eli Lilly, on the other hand, implemented an automatic $35 monthly cap on out-of-pocket costs for those purchasing its insulin products at participating retail pharmacies with commercial insurance.

Timely Insulin Price Reductions

In addition to the cost caps, the three companies have drastically reduced the list prices of their insulin products. Sanofi cut the list price of Lantus by 78-96% for prefilled pens and 64% for the 10-milliliter vial. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly followed suit, reducing the list prices of several insulin vials and prefilled pens by up to 75% and 70% respectively. These timely price reductions were driven by the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act, which reformed the rebates that drug manufacturers pay annually to state Medicaid programs. The removal of the cap on rebates based on a drug’s list price and its discount in the commercial market has incentivized this reduction in list prices by the insulin manufacturers, saving them hundreds of millions of dollars annually.

The decision to cap costs and reduce list prices signals not only a response to public pressure but also a reflection of the shifting dynamics within the healthcare industry. New competitors, such as Civica Rx, are manufacturing and selling insulin at lower prices, adding pressure on established insulin manufacturers to increase affordability. Moreover, these three companies aim to bolster their relationships with patients by demonstrating a commitment to making insulin more affordable.

While these changes pose financial implications for the manufacturers, the goodwill generated from these initiatives is viewed as significant. The move to lower insulin prices is both a response to public demand and a strategic decision to balance patient affordability with the need to continue investing in innovation and maintaining a viable insulin business.

In sum, the decision by Sanofi, Eli Lilly, and Novo Nordisk to cap the cost of insulin and reduce list prices signifies a pivotal shift in the healthcare landscape for individuals living with diabetes. These strides are a response to longstanding concerns about the affordability of insulin and aim to ensure that patients can access this crucial medication without facing financial hardship. These changes also echo the evolving dynamics within the pharmaceutical industry, with new legislative and competitive pressures prompting insulin manufacturers to prioritize affordability while balancing their financial sustainability and commitment to innovation.

Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

