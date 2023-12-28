en English
Crime

Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport – Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:44 am EST
Major Drug Bust at Karachi Airport – Customs Seize Millions Worth of Narcotics

Customs personnel at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport intercepted a passenger bound for Jeddah, uncovering a cache of drugs concealed in their luggage. The drugs, identified as amphetamine, fetched an estimated value of Rs 60 million in the international market. The passenger, Sikandar Zeb, was charged under the Customs and Narcotics Act and subsequently arrested, marking a significant drug bust in Pakistan’s ongoing battle against illicit trafficking.

Unveiling an Ongoing Battle

In the face of an escalating drug problem, Pakistani authorities have heightened their vigilance at major transit points, particularly airports. This latest seizure at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport underscores the scale of the challenge. The amphetamines, tucked away in the suspect’s luggage, tipped the scales at 1,150 grams—a substantial haul bound for Saudi Arabia. The drugs were intercepted thanks to the relentless efforts of the Pakistan Collectorate of Customs, acting as a bulwark against the drug trade.

Patterns of Illicit Trafficking

This incident echoes a similar case from August, where the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport apprehended a passenger attempting to smuggle heroin to Bahrain. The heroin seized in that incident also held a value of millions of rupees. These parallel events highlight a disturbing trend of drug trafficking through Pakistani airports, with narcotics often concealed in luggage and parcels.

Stepping up the Fight

In response to this rising menace, Pakistani authorities are intensifying their efforts to curb drug trafficking. Arrests and charges under the Customs and Narcotics Act, such as in the case of Sikandar Zeb, serve as a stern reminder of the repercussions faced by those involved in this illicit trade. As the fight against drug trafficking continues, every seizure, every arrest, and every charge underscores a steadfast commitment to dismantling this destructive network.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

