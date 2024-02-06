Mainz Biomed Launches 'European Oncology Lab' for Easier Access to CRC Screening

Mainz Biomed N.V., a global frontrunner in molecular genetics diagnostic solutions, has announced the inauguration of the 'European Oncology Lab' (EOL) in collaboration with Laboratory Dr. Buhlmann in Saarland, Germany. The EOL is a significant leap in the field of medical diagnostics that enables medical professionals and patients to order the ColoAlert test directly from the company. ColoAlert is a non-invasive, PCR-based colorectal cancer (CRC) screening tool that is more sensitive and specific than traditional fecal occult blood tests (FOBT), offering superior early detection of CRC.

Revolutionizing CRC Screening

ColoAlert is a revolutionary tool in the fight against colorectal cancer, the third most common cancer worldwide. It uses advanced PCR technology to detect molecular genetic biomarkers in stool samples. The screening is recommended to start at age 45 and is expected to be performed once every three years. Mainz Biomed's launch of EOL makes this highly sensitive and specific screening more accessible to approximately 8.7 million individuals in Germany covered by private health insurance, thus enhancing the chances of early CRC detection.

Financial Implications and Future Prospects

The launch is not just a significant stride in disease prevention, but also provides a new revenue opportunity. Darin Leigh, the Chief Commercial Officer of Mainz Biomed, views this expansion as a significant move towards making early CRC detection more accessible in Germany. The company's business model also includes partnerships with third-party laboratories, experienced distribution partners, and direct sales, including through corporate health programs.

Product Portfolio and Regulatory Approvals

Mainz Biomed's product portfolio is not limited to ColoAlert. The company is also working on a product candidate for pancreatic cancer screening named PancAlert. ColoAlert is currently marketed in Europe and is undergoing a pivotal FDA clinical study for U.S. regulatory approval. However, the company's forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the impact of COVID-19 and changes in laws or regulations.