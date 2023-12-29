en English
Health

Maintaining Respect When Abandoning New Year’s Resolutions: Insights from Bayes Business School

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:57 am EST
As the New Year dawns, resolutions are made with a hopeful eye towards self-improvement. However, maintaining these resolutions can often prove challenging. A recent study from Bayes Business School has shed light on the intriguing psychology of how to navigate this conundrum while preserving one’s image in the eyes of friends and acquaintances.

Blaming External Factors: A Shield for Self-Control

Dr. Janina Steinmetz led the study that revealed an unexpected facet of social perception. Individuals who blame external factors, such as a lack of money, for not keeping their resolutions are perceived to have better self-control than those who admit to a lack of self-control. In essence, blaming the cost of healthy meals is a more effective excuse than blaming a lack of time.

The study involved 200 participants who assessed excuses given by people who failed to maintain a commitment to eat healthier. Those who cited financial constraints as the reason for not following through with their resolutions were rated higher in terms of self-control and as potential gym partners than those who blamed a lack of time.

Time-Related Excuses and Social Perception

Excuses related to time are not viewed sympathetically because people associate being busy with high status. There is a common belief that if someone is motivated enough, they can find time for health-related activities regardless of their schedule. This perception can impact not only personal relationships but can also have implications in professional or romantic contexts.

Implications for Health Organizations and Personal Image

The insights from this study are not only relevant for personal relationships but also for local authorities and NHS organizations that work with individuals trying to adopt healthier lifestyles. By promoting affordable and easy-to-prepare meals, as well as the benefits of short periods of aerobic activity, these organizations can challenge the common excuse of being too busy for healthy choices. Moreover, the research indicates that in professional or romantic contexts, such as job interviews or dating profiles, blaming uncontrollable factors for past failures could help in portraying a more positive image.

These findings underscore the importance of understanding the subtle nuances of social perception and its role in our daily interactions. As we step into the New Year, this research serves as a reminder that the narratives we construct about our failures and successes can shape how we are viewed by others.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

