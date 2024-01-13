en English
Health

Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:20 am EST
Maintaining Eye Health: Unpacking Essential Daily Habits

The importance of maintaining good eye health cannot be overstated, and a combination of daily habits can play a significant role in achieving this goal. Among these habits, protection from ultraviolet rays emerges as a critical factor, given that prolonged exposure can lead to severe eye diseases such as cataracts, sunburn, eye cancer, and growths around the eye.

Shielding Eyes from the Sun’s Wrath

The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) recommends the use of sunglasses with polarized, smoke, or gray lenses for optimal protection and glare reduction. This gear acts as a shield, safeguarding our eyes from harmful ultraviolet rays that can wreak havoc on our vision.

Combatting Digital Eye Strain

In the ever-increasing digital world, another prevalent issue is digital eye strain or computer vision syndrome. The American Optometric Association proposes a simple yet effective solution – the 20-20-20 rule. Every 20 minutes, take a pause and look at something at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This rule, relevant not only for digital media interaction but also for reading physical books, helps prevent nearsightedness.

Role of Regular Exercise and Diet in Eye Health

Regular exercise, often associated with overall health, surprisingly benefits eye health as well. The CDC suggests engaging in at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity weekly, complemented by muscle-strengthening activities twice a week. Outdoor activities are especially beneficial for children, substantially reducing their risk of developing nearsightedness.

Alongside exercise, a balanced diet rich in vitamins A, C, and E, beta-carotene, omega-3 fatty acids, lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc can bolster cellular growth and mitigate inflammation and free radical damage in eye tissues.

Avoiding Harmful Practices for Eye Health

Conversely, certain habits like smoking can severely impair eye health. It has been associated with an increased risk of eye diseases such as cataracts and age-related macular degeneration, and potentially glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy.

Rubbing your eyes, a seemingly innocuous action, can lead to vision problems, headaches, and infections such as conjunctivitis. Instead, the use of eye drops or saline helps keep the eyes moist and clean.

Lastly, maintaining hand hygiene is vital, especially before touching your eyes or handling contact lenses, to prevent eye infections. Similarly, removing eye makeup before bed, using eye-specific products, frequent replacement of makeup, avoiding sharing, and keeping application tools clean can help prevent complications such as blepharitis.


Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

