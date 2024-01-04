Maine’s PFAS Reporting Law: A Beacon of Transparency in Tackling ‘Forever Chemicals’

In a groundbreaking move, Maine’s per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) reporting law has prompted a wave of admissions from national companies, acknowledging their use of these ‘forever chemicals’ in an array of consumer goods. A total of 41 companies have reported the presence of PFAS in products ranging from swimsuits and gloves to cosmetics, cameras, batteries, insulation, and water filters.

Mandate for Transparency

The law, the first of its kind in the nation, mandates the removal of such substances from all products sold in Maine by 2030 unless deemed unavoidable. Persistent in the environment and linked to a variety of health issues, PFAS have been a topic of concern for years. To comply with the reporting requirements, some companies have managed to secure extensions till 2025, while others have already initiated the search for alternatives to eliminate PFAS from their products.

Commitment to Change

Seven of these companies have committed to reformulating their products to remove PFAS. This commitment is a significant stride towards addressing the PFAS problem. In a parallel effort, Maine has banned the recycling of sludge and the use of PFAS in nonessential products, after identifying 56 PFAS-contaminated farms across the state.

Leading the Way

Maine, having invested over $100 million to tackle the PFAS issue, is leading the way in setting stringent safety standards for drinking water and the public food system. In addition to the reporting law, the state has taken further measures such as banning the use of PFAS in nonessential products and prohibiting the recycling of sludge. This comprehensive approach aims to protect its citizens from the detrimental health effects linked to PFAS exposure.