Mainers Unite for Hike for Hospice Event at Pineland Farms, Championing End-of-Life Care

LEWISTON -- Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice is calling on community members to mark their calendars for a heartwarming event, Hike for Hospice, set to take place on Saturday, May 18, at Pineland Farms. This event is designed to bring people together to raise awareness and support for the critical role that hospice care plays in the community, highlighting the compassion, care, and dignity it provides to patients and their families at the end of life.

Event Highlights and How to Participate

The day's activities, running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., promise something for everyone, featuring a choice between traditional or ADA-compliant trails, face painting, and a variety of family-friendly fun. With no fixed start time, participants are encouraged to join at their convenience, enjoying the serene beauty of Pineland Farms and the company of fellow supporters. For those unable to attend in person, a virtual participation option ensures everyone can be part of this meaningful cause from anywhere. By walking at their own pace and sharing their journey through photos, videos, or stories using the hashtag #HikeForHospice2024, virtual hikers can still contribute to the event's success and spirit of community.

Celebrating Lives and Supporting Androscoggin's Mission

'Hike for Hospice is more than just a walk. It's an opportunity for people to celebrate the lives of loved ones who have passed away, whether in Androscoggin's care or elsewhere,' said Leslie Ogilvie, Androscoggin's Community Relations and Development Manager. Through this event, Androscoggin aims to ensure that everyone in Maine has access to high-quality hospice care, regardless of their financial situation, reinforcing the importance of kindness, support, and compassion at the end of life.

Joining Forces for a Noble Cause

Androscoggin's invitation to participate in Hike for Hospice extends beyond just an event; it's a call to action for the community to rally together in support of a noble cause. By participating, Mainers have a unique opportunity to make a tangible difference in the lives of individuals and families navigating the challenges of end-of-life care. To register or learn more about how you can contribute to this impactful event, visit Androscoggin's website or contact Leslie Ogilvie directly.

As this special day approaches, Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice and the broader Maine community stand united in their commitment to advancing hospice care and ensuring that love, respect, and dignity define the final chapters of life. The Hike for Hospice event promises not only to raise vital funds and awareness but also to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation for the essential services hospices provide, bringing hope and solace to many.