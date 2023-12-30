Maharshi Valmiki International Airport Inaugurated in Ayodhya: A Boost to Regional Connectivity and Economy

In a significant boost to regional connectivity and tourism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The airport, developed at a cost of ₹1450 crore, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and sustainability features, and its architecture encapsulates the rich heritage of Ayodhya.

Boosting Connectivity and Tourism

The inauguration of the airport is a landmark development aiming at enhancing accessibility to the revered birthplace of Lord Rama. The airport is equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually in its initial phase, with plans for future expansion. The Prime Minister also inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya railway station, further augmenting the city’s connectivity.

Revitalizing Local Economy

The establishment of the airport is expected to spur economic development in the region, leading to a surge in tourism and business activities. It is anticipated to generate myriad employment opportunities, thereby revitalizing the local economy.

An Ode to Ayodhya’s Rich Heritage

The airport’s design, featuring temple architecture along with local art, paintings, and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram, pays a fitting tribute to Ayodhya’s rich history and cultural legacy. The airport, named after Maharishi Valmiki, stands as a testament to the city’s deep-rooted spiritual significance.