Maharashtra’s Leprosy Surge: A Call for Societal Awareness and Early Screening

From April to December 2023, Maharashtra recorded an alarming average of 49 leprosy diagnoses per day, adding up to a total of 13,410 cases. The issue gained significant attention when a targeted leprosy case detection campaign ran from November 20 to December 6, uncovering 6,679 confirmed cases and flagging 3.48 lakh suspected cases for further scrutiny.

High Incidence due to Migration and Endemic Nature

According to health officials, the high incidence of leprosy cases in Maharashtra is attributed to migration, social stigma, and the disease’s endemic nature in certain districts. Districts such as Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Nandurabar are particularly affected. The campaign, spearheaded by Dr. Sunita Golhait, involves comprehensive door-to-door screenings by paramedics to catch symptoms early, followed by clinical and laboratory confirmation.

Stigma: A Major Roadblock to Detection

The societal stigma surrounding leprosy is a significant obstacle in effective detection. This stigma often discourages individuals from seeking early diagnosis, leading to late detection, increased spread, and irreversible nervous system damage. Experts are thus emphasizing the critical need for increased societal awareness and early screening, especially in densely populated regions like Mumbai.

Concerns in the Context of Migration

