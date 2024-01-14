en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Joins Cleanliness Drive in Mumbai

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Joins Cleanliness Drive in Mumbai

In an exemplary display of civic responsibility, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took part in the Sarvankash Swachhta Abhiyan, a deep-cleaning campaign in Thane city, Mumbai. Yielding a broom, the Chief Minister was seen cleaning the Kaupineshwar temple, a symbolic gesture that underscores the state government’s commitment to urban cleanliness and maintenance.

A Drive for Cleanliness and Community Participation

This event was not an individualistic effort but a part of a larger initiative aimed at promoting hygiene and encouraging public involvement in keeping the city clean. Cleanliness drives, such as these, are frequently organized to promote community participation and to raise awareness about the importance of maintaining cleanliness in public spaces. The ultimate goal is to foster a culture of responsibility and pride among citizens toward their city’s cleanliness.

Policies for Sanitation and Environmental Preservation

These initiatives serve a dual purpose. Alongside encouraging citizen participation, they also reinforce the government’s policies on sanitation and environmental preservation. The message is clear: maintaining cleanliness is not just the duty of sanitation workers but of every citizen. It promotes the idea that keeping our cities clean is a shared responsibility, one that has significant implications for our health and the environment.

A Connection with the Community

Chief Minister Shinde’s participation in the cleanliness drive is a strategic move. High-profile politicians often participate in such events as it allows them to connect with the local community. It offers an opportunity for these leaders to step outside their political offices and show a proactive stance on issues affecting the urban environment. By participating in such a drive, Shinde has set a powerful example for the citizens to follow, showcasing the government’s commitment not just in words, but in action too.

0
Health India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
34 seconds ago
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
Responding to a surge in sexually transmitted infections (STIs), Australia’s Health Minister, Mark Butler, has unveiled a new sexual health initiative titled ‘Beforeplay’. This campaign targets young Australians, urging them to undertake STI testing and promote safe sex practices. With alarming statistics revealing that one in six Australians will contract an STI in their lifetime,
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
Bristol Mother Shares Daughter's Struggle and Triumph Over Social Media-Induced Mental Health Issues
8 mins ago
Bristol Mother Shares Daughter's Struggle and Triumph Over Social Media-Induced Mental Health Issues
The Numi 2.0: Revolutionizing Health Monitoring with a Smart Toilet Seat
13 mins ago
The Numi 2.0: Revolutionizing Health Monitoring with a Smart Toilet Seat
Udayanidhi Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu's Triumph against Covid-19 at 'Corona Chronicles' Launch
1 min ago
Udayanidhi Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu's Triumph against Covid-19 at 'Corona Chronicles' Launch
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
1 min ago
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
Odisha Government and BMRC Hospitals Collaborate to Boost Healthcare Infrastructure
3 mins ago
Odisha Government and BMRC Hospitals Collaborate to Boost Healthcare Infrastructure
Latest Headlines
World News
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
23 seconds
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
Seattle Kraken Sets New Franchise Record with Ninth Consecutive Victory
27 seconds
Seattle Kraken Sets New Franchise Record with Ninth Consecutive Victory
Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business
27 seconds
Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
34 seconds
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
Oklahoma City Triumphs Over Orlando in Intense Basketball Match
49 seconds
Oklahoma City Triumphs Over Orlando in Intense Basketball Match
Udayanidhi Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu's Triumph against Covid-19 at 'Corona Chronicles' Launch
1 min
Udayanidhi Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu's Triumph against Covid-19 at 'Corona Chronicles' Launch
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
1 min
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
Barbora Krejcikova Survives Challenge to Advance in Australian Open
2 mins
Barbora Krejcikova Survives Challenge to Advance in Australian Open
Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Advocates for Government Stability
2 mins
Malaysia's Deputy Prime Minister Advocates for Government Stability
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
11 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
23 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
28 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
32 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app