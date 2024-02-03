Magpas Air Ambulance Records Busiest Year Amidst Rising Demand

In the face of soaring demand, the Magpas Air Ambulance had an unprecedentedly busy year in 2023. The Cambridgeshire-based charity, which provides lifesaving services, saw a staggering 42% increase in activations compared to the previous year. Across 13 counties in the East of England, they answered the call to 1,903 emergencies, responding with professionalism, speed, and utmost care.

Increased Demand in Cambridgeshire

Significantly, Cambridgeshire, inclusive of Peterborough and its surrounding areas, accounted for more than half of all call-outs. The area was the epicenter of the increased demand, drawing attention to the critical role of the charity in safeguarding the health of its residents.

Cardiac Arrests: The Main Culprit

According to the charity, life-threatening medical emergencies like cardiac arrests remained the number one reason for activation. This highlights the essential nature of their work in providing immediate, advanced medical care to those in dire need.

Behind the Scenes: The Magpas Air Ambulance Team

The Magpas Air Ambulance team, comprising a senior doctor and a critical care paramedic, is highly trained in Pre-Hospital Emergency Medicine. This expertise allows them to administer advanced medical care right at the scene of the emergency. In 2023 alone, the team traveled a distance equivalent to 4.5 times around the globe, a testament to their unwavering commitment and tireless efforts.

The charity, which was founded in 1971, transitioned to a new base in Alconbury Weald in 2023 and predominantly operates on public donations. As the demand for their lifesaving services continues to increase, Magpas Air Ambulance encourages public contributions and fundraising support via their website, ensuring they can continue to meet the escalating need.