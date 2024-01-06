en English
Business

Magniflex India to Expand Amidst Rising Demand for Health-Centric Mattresses

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:47 am EST
Magniflex India to Expand Amidst Rising Demand for Health-Centric Mattresses

Magniflex India, the Indian subsidiary of the well-established Italian mattress brand, has announced plans to expand its operations within the country. Anand Nichani, the Managing Director of the company, shared these ambitious plans in a recent podcast with Nabodita Ganguly from businessline. Nichani’s conversation revolved around the company’s expansion plan, the surge in demand for health-centric mattresses, and potential hotel collaborations in India.

Surge in Demand for Health-Focused Mattresses

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a significant rise in demand for health-focused mattresses. As Nichani notes, people have become more conscious of the importance of comfort and quality sleep for their overall health. This shift has been extremely beneficial for Magniflex, a company that manufactures 10,000 mattresses daily and caters to a global market spanning 100 countries.

Innovative Product Range and Diverse Consumer Base

Magniflex’s product range includes innovative items such as the Ergo Tre Electric Bed, designed for superior comfort. The brand is committed to ongoing research and development to further enhance its products. Nichani describes a diverse consumer base for Magniflex products, which includes industrialists and Bollywood celebrities. He also introduces an EMI scheme aimed at making their mattresses more affordable for the middle class.

Challenges and Opportunities

The company faces challenges in convincing customers of the value of investing in high-quality sleep solutions. However, the post-Covid-19 landscape has seen a shift in consumer priorities towards health and wellness. This shift in consumer behaviour is beneficial for businesses like Magniflex. Nichani concludes by discussing the company’s marketing strategies, potential hotel partnerships, and the broader expansion plans. Talks are in progress with leading international and domestic hotel chains for collaborations, opening up new avenues for growth.

Business Health India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

