Health

Magnesium and Anxiety Treatment: A TikTok Trend Rooted in Science

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 8:34 pm EST
Magnesium and Anxiety Treatment: A TikTok Trend Rooted in Science

In an era where anxiety disorders are increasingly prevalent, a mineral found in everyday foods is making headlines. Magnesium, a common component in spinach, almonds, and soy milk, is being hailed as a potential holistic treatment for anxiety. This trend is gaining momentum on social media platforms such as TikTok, with users like Tyler Wesley becoming viral for sharing their positive experiences.

Unveiling the Power of Magnesium

Science supports the calming effects of magnesium. An essential element required by our bodies, many Americans are falling short of their recommended daily intake. This deficiency could be contributing to feelings of anxiety. Research suggests that magnesium can reduce stress by modulating the effects of glutamate, a neurotransmitter, in the brain. Overabundance of glutamate can lead to mental health issues, including anxiety and depression.

Not a One-Size-Fits-All Solution

Despite the promising prospects, experts stress that the benefits of magnesium are not universally applicable. It is not a panacea for all, and individuals may respond differently to magnesium supplementation. As with any health intervention, it is crucial to adopt a balanced perspective. Increasing dietary intake of magnesium-rich foods is often recommended before resorting to supplements.

Choosing Supplements and Seeking Professional Advice

For those considering supplements, caution is advised. The lack of regulation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) means that not all supplements are created equal. Users should opt for supplements verified by the US Pharmacopeia, a non-profit organization that sets standards for dietary supplements. Above all, the advice remains to consult with a medical or mental health professional before relying solely on magnesium to address anxiety issues. Unfounded promises of a cure can have detrimental psychological effects, especially on those who are most vulnerable.

Health Mental Health Crisis
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

