en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

MagicMirror: A New Era of Wellness Monitoring

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
MagicMirror: A New Era of Wellness Monitoring

In the realm of wellness technology, the MagicMirror emerges as a beacon of innovation. Employing Transdermal Optical Imaging technology, this groundbreaking device scans a person’s face, sending the data to the cloud for analysis. The result is a robust assessment of various wellness metrics, shining a light on the individual’s metabolic risk factors.

Revolutionizing Health Monitoring

Sitting in front of the MagicMirror’s 21.5-inch screen, users find themselves at the receiving end of a comprehensive health analysis. The device, developed by NuraLogix, computes over 100 health parameters, enabling assessments related to fatty liver disease and Type 2 diabetes, among others. However, despite its advanced capabilities, the MagicMirror is not a medical device, and its readings should not be considered as medical diagnoses.

A New Era of Everyday Wellness Management

While the MagicMirror is not currently available for home consumption, it is anticipated to be introduced in gyms, clinics, and businesses where health monitoring is prioritized. The device’s implementation in these spaces is seen as a reflection of NuraLogix’s commitment to enhancing health monitoring and the potential future of everyday wellness management.

A Glimpse into the Future of AI and Wellness Monitoring

The MagicMirror operates on the same principles as the Anura app, which also uses NuraLogix’s patented Affective AI technology, DeepAffex. This marriage of artificial intelligence with medical pattern recognition signals a growing trend in at-home wellness monitoring. Despite factors like makeup, lighting, and the user’s ability to remain still potentially affecting the accuracy of its measurements, the MagicMirror marks a significant step towards global health improvement. The company has submitted the technology for FDA clearance for some health metrics and anticipates approval for certain heart health and breathing metrics within the year.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
5 mins ago
Radio Star Jackie 'O' Henderson's Weight Loss Journey Sparking Concern and Praise
Popular radio personality Jackie ‘O’ Henderson’s recent holiday return to Sydney has drawn a wave of attention, not just for her chic ensemble, but for her noticeably slimmer appearance. Notably clad in white lace-trimmed shorts and a pink crochet top, her look was accentuated by a pale pink Chanel bag worth around $8,200, along with
Radio Star Jackie 'O' Henderson's Weight Loss Journey Sparking Concern and Praise
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
10 mins ago
Nicole Eggert Diagnosed with Breast Cancer: An Actress's Fight for Survival
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
14 mins ago
Health Services Union Secretary Discusses Drug Safety Measures at Music Events
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
9 mins ago
Temporary Barriers at Alberta Hospitals Amid Criticism Over Long Wait Times
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
9 mins ago
Revitalizing Parks: A New Chapter in Promoting Health and Wellbeing
Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions
9 mins ago
Oklahoma Sisters Undergo Plastic Surgery Transformations, Facing Mixed Reactions
Latest Headlines
World News
Georgia Lawmakers Reconvene Amid Protests and Security Concerns; Set for Intense Legislative Session
16 seconds
Georgia Lawmakers Reconvene Amid Protests and Security Concerns; Set for Intense Legislative Session
Nancy Pelosi Faces Backlash Over Remarks on Trump's 2024 Ballot Eligibility
35 seconds
Nancy Pelosi Faces Backlash Over Remarks on Trump's 2024 Ballot Eligibility
2024 Golf Championships: A Year of Prestigious Events Across the US and UK
43 seconds
2024 Golf Championships: A Year of Prestigious Events Across the US and UK
ASA Directs Protest Group to Remove Offensive Ad; Member Wrongfully Arrested
44 seconds
ASA Directs Protest Group to Remove Offensive Ad; Member Wrongfully Arrested
UL Ragin' Cajuns Navigate Tough Road Trip with Eyes on Redemption Against Troy
47 seconds
UL Ragin' Cajuns Navigate Tough Road Trip with Eyes on Redemption Against Troy
Carolina Panthers Continue Their Search for a New Head Coach
2 mins
Carolina Panthers Continue Their Search for a New Head Coach
Governor Ron DeSantis's Conflicted Approach to Marijuana Legalization
2 mins
Governor Ron DeSantis's Conflicted Approach to Marijuana Legalization
Cache Valley Wrestlers Ready to Battle at Utah's Prestigious All-Star Dual
2 mins
Cache Valley Wrestlers Ready to Battle at Utah's Prestigious All-Star Dual
Arizona Senate Race Heats Up: Ruben Gallego Leads Fundraising, Potential Three-way Contest
3 mins
Arizona Senate Race Heats Up: Ruben Gallego Leads Fundraising, Potential Three-way Contest
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
11 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app