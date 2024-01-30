Magdalena Biosciences: Pioneering Plant-Derived Solutions for Mental Health

Magdalena Biosciences, a collaborative venture between Jaguar Health Inc. and Filament Health Corp., is on the brink of submitting an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA in 2024. The company is making strides towards discovering the next generation of plant-derived psychoactive prescription drugs with an eye on mental health indications such as ADHD, depression, and anxiety.

Plant Extracts: A New Frontier in Mental Health

The company's current focus is a preclinical study initiated in Brazil that indicates the psychoactive activity of a plant extract. The botanical drug candidate is being evaluated for its potential use in treating various mental health conditions. Intriguingly, the plant extract appears to reshape the neuronal network, opening up new possibilities for neuropsychiatric conditions.

Fast Tracking to Phase II Clinical Trials

Magdalena is set to enter the clinic in 2024 with at least one botanical drug candidate after the IND application to the FDA. The company aims to skip the Phase I trial and directly enter Phase II clinical trials after activation of the IND by the FDA. The preclinical study involves radioactive fluorodeoxyglucose positron emission tomography (PET) scans and is being conducted by Dr. Daniella Faria and analyzed by Dr. Eduardo A. Zimmer.

Tapping into Nature's Medicine Cabinet

Magdalena is leveraging Jaguar's proprietary library of medicinal plants and plant extracts in its pursuit of the next generation of psychoactive botanical drugs. The company's approach is deeply rooted in ethnobotany and indigenous knowledge, aiming to provide safe, effective, and sustainably-derived prescription pharmaceuticals. The company's advisor, Dr. Steven King, emphasizes the importance of traditional medicine in discovering pharmaceuticals and the company's commitment to sustainable and ethnobotanical research.

As per the recent WHO reports, one in four people will suffer a mental or neurological disorder at some point, with around 450 million currently affected. This underlines the urgency and significance of Magdalena's research. With its focus on harnessing the rich biodiversity of rainforests and the therapeutic potential of ancient medicines, the company is poised to potentially redefine the landscape of mental health treatment.