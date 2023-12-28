en English
Fashion

MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor

By: Safak Costu
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:25 am EST
MAFS UK’s Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor

Married At First Sight UK star, Shona Manderson, has taken to Instagram to share an unfiltered snapshot of her ongoing struggle with acne. The 31-year-old reality television personality updated her 143,000 followers about the current state of her skin condition despite a successful skin peel.

Battle with Acne

Manderson revealed that her acne had flared up again, compelling her to seek medical treatment. She has been prescribed a three-month course of Lymecycline antibiotics and Acnecide gel. Initially reluctant to take antibiotics, the severity of her condition, with spots resembling cysts and exhibiting marked redness, made it an essential step for her.

She expressed gratitude towards her followers for their supportive messages and skincare tips. In a video, Manderson attributed her acne to her intrauterine device (IUD), a contraceptive that releases the hormone progesterone. She has announced plans to have the IUD removed, hoping this decision will lead to an improvement in her skin condition.

A Blossoming Romance

Besides her skincare journey, Manderson shared personal updates about her relationship with Matt Pilmoor, another participant from Married At First Sight UK. The couple, who found each other after their initial pairings on the show ended, have been discussing plans for marriage and starting a family.

Plans for a Future Together

Pilmoor and Manderson have expressed a desire to marry in the UK so their families can attend, and dream of a honeymoon in exotic Bali. Financial constraints have delayed a formal engagement, but they remain optimistic about their future. They plan to have two children and are excited about the prospect of going on their first holiday together and moving in together.

The couple’s relationship was initially kept a secret, with Manderson describing their initial phase as akin to ‘secret agents’ to avoid revealing their romance prematurely. Manderson also hinted at her previous toxic marriage on the show, alluding to incidents that occurred off-camera but did not delve into specifics.

Fashion Health
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

