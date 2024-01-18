en English
Health

MAFS Star Nikita Jasmine Reveals Health Scare that Led to A&E Visit

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:32 am EST
MAFS Star Nikita Jasmine Reveals Health Scare that Led to A&E Visit

Reality television star, Nikita Jasmine, known for her stint on the popular show Married At First Sight (MAFS), recently disclosed a health scare that led her to the Accident and Emergency department (A&E). The 29-year-old took to social media after a two-week break to share her ordeal with her followers, recounting her struggle with Strep A and laryngitis that began on New Year’s Eve.

From Cold Symptoms to A&E

Nikita’s health issues commenced with symptoms resembling a common cold. However, her condition rapidly escalated, leading to severe complications that made it difficult for her to swallow and breathe. After a two-week course of antibiotics, the reality star reports that her health is now improving.

A Tough Start to the Year

The beginning of the year has been particularly challenging for Nikita, with a series of problems occurring simultaneously. The illness had a significant impact on her immune system, leading to her decision to take a break from social media to focus on recovery and mental well-being. This break, according to Nikita, has proven beneficial for her overall health.

Reflecting on Friendships

During her recovery period, Nikita had an opportunity to evaluate her relationships. She noted that not everyone she considered a friend reached out during her illness, leading to some introspection about her social circle. Nikita gained popularity in 2021 when she appeared on MAFS. However, she was removed from the show due to ‘unacceptable’ behavior following an incident that occurred off-camera. Post MAFS, Nikita appeared on Celebs Go Dating in 2022 and has since become friends with the cast of Geordie Shore.

Health
BNN Correspondents

