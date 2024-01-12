en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Madras High Court Advocates for Education Over Punishment in Addressing Teenage Pornography Addiction

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Madras High Court Advocates for Education Over Punishment in Addressing Teenage Pornography Addiction

In a thought-provoking move, the Madras High Court has addressed the rising issue of pornography addiction among teenagers. The court underscored the urgency for societal intervention, emphasizing education over punishment as an effective solution to this mounting problem.

Constructive Approach Over Punishment

The court highlighted the unique challenges faced by Generation Z children, advocating for a more constructive approach in dealing with this issue. In lieu of punishment, the court urged society to exhibit maturity in providing guidance and support to the younger generation grappling with this addiction.

Impact on Mental and Physical Well-being

Further, the court shed light on the detrimental effects of pornography on the mental and physical well-being of adolescents. It recommended counseling as a vital tool for individuals struggling with addiction, emphasizing the importance of professional help in overcoming such compulsive behavior.

Adolescent Exposure to Pornography: A Growing Concern

Significantly, the court referred to recent research on the prevalence of early exposure to pornography among teenagers. The statistics revealed a worrying trend, with a significant risk of developing a pornography addiction among teenage boys. The court’s statement serves as a wake-up call to society, urging for immediate action to address this issue head-on.

0
Health India Lifestyle
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
48 seconds ago
Annie Barnett: From Aneurysm Survivor to Health Vigilance Advocate
In a harrowing turn of events, 21-year-old, Annie Barnett’s life took a shocking detour when she suffered a brain aneurysm at her home in Brisbane in October 2021. An unbearable headache that struck her suddenly was the alarming harbinger of not just one, but five brain aneurysms. Undergoing an emergency craniotomy was only the beginning
Annie Barnett: From Aneurysm Survivor to Health Vigilance Advocate
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
15 mins ago
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
21 mins ago
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
Outrage Over Turkish Professor's Claim That MS is 'Punishment from Allah'
2 mins ago
Outrage Over Turkish Professor's Claim That MS is 'Punishment from Allah'
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
9 mins ago
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
15 mins ago
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel Asserts Self-Defense in International Court Amid Genocide Allegations
45 seconds
Israel Asserts Self-Defense in International Court Amid Genocide Allegations
Annie Barnett: From Aneurysm Survivor to Health Vigilance Advocate
48 seconds
Annie Barnett: From Aneurysm Survivor to Health Vigilance Advocate
Supreme Court Affirms Bala Mohammed's Re-election as Bauchi State Governor
2 mins
Supreme Court Affirms Bala Mohammed's Re-election as Bauchi State Governor
Outrage Over Turkish Professor's Claim That MS is 'Punishment from Allah'
2 mins
Outrage Over Turkish Professor's Claim That MS is 'Punishment from Allah'
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Foresees India's Economic Ascent, PM Modi Visits Nashik
2 mins
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Foresees India's Economic Ascent, PM Modi Visits Nashik
Kansas State's Jerome Tang Reflects on Bench Strength and Prepares for Texas Tech Challenge
3 mins
Kansas State's Jerome Tang Reflects on Bench Strength and Prepares for Texas Tech Challenge
British MP Stirs Controversy with Houthi Group Invite Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations
4 mins
British MP Stirs Controversy with Houthi Group Invite Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
6 mins
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
6 mins
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
22 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
4 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app