Madras High Court Advocates for Education Over Punishment in Addressing Teenage Pornography Addiction

In a thought-provoking move, the Madras High Court has addressed the rising issue of pornography addiction among teenagers. The court underscored the urgency for societal intervention, emphasizing education over punishment as an effective solution to this mounting problem.

Constructive Approach Over Punishment

The court highlighted the unique challenges faced by Generation Z children, advocating for a more constructive approach in dealing with this issue. In lieu of punishment, the court urged society to exhibit maturity in providing guidance and support to the younger generation grappling with this addiction.

Impact on Mental and Physical Well-being

Further, the court shed light on the detrimental effects of pornography on the mental and physical well-being of adolescents. It recommended counseling as a vital tool for individuals struggling with addiction, emphasizing the importance of professional help in overcoming such compulsive behavior.

Adolescent Exposure to Pornography: A Growing Concern

Significantly, the court referred to recent research on the prevalence of early exposure to pornography among teenagers. The statistics revealed a worrying trend, with a significant risk of developing a pornography addiction among teenage boys. The court’s statement serves as a wake-up call to society, urging for immediate action to address this issue head-on.