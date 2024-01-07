Maddie Neale-Shankster: A Beautician’s Fight to Walk Again

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, 2022, a 22-year-old Coventry-based beautician, Maddie Neale-Shankster, suffered a tragic accident that unfolded in Thailand. A fall from a second-floor balcony resulted in a host of severe injuries that included two collapsed lungs, a fractured spine, and her ribs puncturing the liver, causing extensive damage.

Unyielding Spirit Amidst a Life-Altering Accident

Following the heart-wrenching incident, Maddie’s family rallied together to raise funds for her surgery. Their initial goal was set at £100,000, which was later reduced to £73,500. Despite the considerable financial burden, their efforts bore fruit, and Maddie underwent the necessary surgery. Subsequently, she faced a period of bed rest, during which she mustered the strength to confront the new realities of her life.

Confronting Challenges with Determination

As Maddie eased back into her normal routine, she faced a myriad of challenges that came with her disability. Discrimination, accessibility issues, and protracted waits for medical appointments were just a few of the hurdles she had to overcome. Maddie described the pain she experienced as akin to ‘tattoo needles’. Yet, despite the obstacles, she remained hopeful about her future.

Looking Ahead with Hope and Ambition

Maddie resumed work at her mother’s salon with fervour and is now planning to open a salon of her own. The fact that her spinal cord was not severely fractured lends hope that she might walk again someday. Inspired by the outpouring of support she received, Maddie began reaching out to others in similar situations. One such individual is the Jamaican dancehall artist, Rygin King, who is also paralysed. Maddie’s indomitable spirit serves as a beacon of hope for those grappling with similar circumstances, shining a light on the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.