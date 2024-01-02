en English
Health

Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:16 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:33 pm EST
Macrophages: The Unsung Protectors Against Kidney Stones

Recent findings have unveiled a critical role of macrophages, a type of immune cell, in forestalling the formation of kidney stones. The discovery underscores the immune system’s pivotal part in shielding the kidneys from potential blockages, which could escalate into health complications.

Macrophages: The Guardian Angels of Kidneys

Macrophages are the unsung heroes maintaining kidney health by monitoring and eliminating crystallized minerals and other waste products in the kidneys. Kidney stones, which are aggregates of crystallized minerals and waste products in urine, can block the renal tubules if unchecked, leading to severe health problems. The study, cited as He, J.et al. in Immunity (2023), delivers fresh insights into the biological mechanisms that preserve kidney health.

The Role of Trim26 in Kidney Health

The research, published in PLOS Pathogens, delved into the role of Trim26 in modulating antifungal immunity and its influence on kidney health. The paper reported that Trim26 curbs inflammatory neutrophil infiltration and restricts proinflammatory cytokine production. This regulation can mitigate kidney fungal load and renal damage during Candida infection.

Role of cGAS-STING Pathway in Kidney Health

The research also shed light on the significance of the cGAS-STING pathway in activating the type I interferon pathway in response to Candida albicans, a fungal pathogen. The pathway plays a key role in the defense system against C. albicans, triggering the production of interferon-stimulated genes and IFNβ. The exploration of single nucleotide polymorphisms in cGAS and STING has further highlighted their role in altering inflammatory cytokine production in human monocytes challenged by C. albicans.

This narrative also encompasses a range of other scientific topics, such as the prediction of SARS-CoV-2 transmission through a contact-tracing app, the influence of vaccines in reducing the risk of long COVID in children, and the development of cancer-fighting CAR-T cells using a viral injection. Furthermore, it includes advertisements for various academic and research positions, such as those at Human Technopole and the Institute of Physics, as well as an invitation to subscribe to Nature’s publication and newsletter services.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

