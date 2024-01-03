en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Macrophages: The Immune Cells Shielding Kidneys from Stone Formation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:19 pm EST
Macrophages: The Immune Cells Shielding Kidneys from Stone Formation

Recent research, published in the 2023 issue of the ‘Immunity’ journal, has unveiled the crucial role of macrophages, a type of immune cell, in preventing the formation of kidney stones. This groundbreaking discovery illuminates a natural defense mechanism within the kidneys, which plays a significant part in maintaining urinary tract health.

Macrophages: The Unsung Heroes of Kidney Health

Macrophages are well-known for their role in the immune response. However, their contribution to kidney health has remained largely underexplored until now. As urine, carrying various minerals and waste products, flows through the kidneys, there is a potential for these elements to crystallize and aggregate into kidney stones – a painful condition that can lead to serious health complications. The new findings, however, spotlight the active role of macrophages in monitoring and eliminating these crystalline particles.

Unraveling the Mechanism of Salt Sensitivity

Previous studies have suggested that the immune system plays a crucial role in the etiology and pathogenesis of salt sensitivity of blood pressure, kidney damage, and vascular diseases. Elevated sodium levels can activate antigen-presenting cells to release proinflammatory cytokines, leading to a cascade of reactions that culminate in hypertension and renal injury. But the precise mechanistic contribution to salt-sensitivity of blood pressure is still not fully understood. This latest research on macrophages and kidney stones adds another piece to this intricate puzzle.

Novel Therapeutic Approaches: Beyond Immunity

The study also brings to light the potential of IL-15, a member of the IL-2 family of common gamma chain receptor cytokines, as a nonimmunosuppressive therapeutic for kidney disease. This cytokine, along with its heterotrimeric receptor, is expressed throughout the kidney and has emerged as a promising avenue for cancer treatment. The broader implications of these findings extend to the management of antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) and chronic AMR, which account for 50% of kidney allograft losses each year.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The United Family Embarks on a Wellness Journey with the '28-Day Challenge'

By BNN Correspondents

Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge

By BNN Correspondents

Hawaiian Couple Welcomes 'Christmas Twins' on Consecutive Days

By Dil Bar Irshad

The Arduous Path of Recovery: Triple ACL Injuries in Elite Female Sports

By Salman Khan

FDA Greenlights New Label Changes for Hypothyroidism Medication, Tiros ...
@Health · 4 mins
FDA Greenlights New Label Changes for Hypothyroidism Medication, Tiros ...
heart comment 0
Teenager Suffers Severe Burns from Unforeseen Holiday Tragedy

By Geeta Pillai

Teenager Suffers Severe Burns from Unforeseen Holiday Tragedy
Under the Radar: The Impact of Adult ADHD on Family Life

By Israel Ojoko

Under the Radar: The Impact of Adult ADHD on Family Life
Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals

By BNN Correspondents

Chronic Stress in Dementia Caregivers Increases Stroke Risk, Study Reveals
Chris Hemsworth’s Sustainable Approach to New Year’s Resolutions

By Momen Zellmi

Chris Hemsworth's Sustainable Approach to New Year's Resolutions
Latest Headlines
World News
Major Shake-Up at Valour FC Ahead of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season
44 seconds
Major Shake-Up at Valour FC Ahead of 2024 Canadian Premier League Season
Washington's Dillon Johnson Expected to Recover for National Championship
2 mins
Washington's Dillon Johnson Expected to Recover for National Championship
The United Family Embarks on a Wellness Journey with the '28-Day Challenge'
2 mins
The United Family Embarks on a Wellness Journey with the '28-Day Challenge'
Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge
3 mins
Orange County: Health and Weather Crises Converge
Political Upheaval in Ector County: 'The Party to Restore the Party' Event Signals Change
4 mins
Political Upheaval in Ector County: 'The Party to Restore the Party' Event Signals Change
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
4 mins
Tino Kadewere Moves to Nantes Amid January Transfer Window
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
4 mins
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
4 mins
Voorhees High School Girls' Basketball Team Clinches Notable Victory Over Phillipsburg
Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino
4 mins
Cebuano Sportsman Paolo Alberto Scores a Hole-in-One at Club Filipino
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
11 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app