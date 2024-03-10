Macron Proposes Dignified Death Law, Inspired by Françoise Hardy's Struggle

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the introduction of a law on dying with dignity in April, albeit with a series of restrictions on its access. He acknowledged being moved by a letter from the renowned French singer Françoise Hardy, who has been battling lymphatic cancer since 2004.

Macron Outlines Dignified Death Law with Strict Access Criteria

In a joint interview with the Catholic publication "La Croix" and the progressive "Libération," Macron clarified that the upcoming law to be presented to Parliament is neither assisted suicide nor euthanasia per se. The proposed legislation includes specific criteria restricting access, differentiating it from Swiss laws. Macron cited four conditions: it will be reserved for older individuals; those affected must have clear discernment (excluding Alzheimer's patients); they must suffer from an incurable illness with a short to medium-term fatal prognosis, and the physical and psychological suffering of the patient will be assessed.

"It is a law of fraternity because it allows choosing the lesser evil when death is imminent," stated Macron, who recently enacted constitutional protection for abortion access in France.

Macron's Dignified Death Law Faces Constitutional Scrutiny Before Approval

The president explained that the text will first undergo scrutiny by the Council of State to assess its conformity with the Constitution, and it will reach the Council of Ministers only in April, with an initial reading scheduled for May.

"In a text with so many challenges, we will not ask for an expedited process," assured the Head of State, refraining from speculating on when this legislation might be approved.