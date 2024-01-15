en English
Machine-Learning Algorithm Predicts Early Signs of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU Patients

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
Machine-Learning Algorithm Predicts Early Signs of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU Patients

In a groundbreaking study published in Scientific Reports, researchers have unveiled the development of an innovative machine-learning (ML) algorithm capable of predicting oliguria in critically ill patients in intensive care units (ICUs). Oliguria, defined as low urine output, surfaces as an early sign of acute kidney injury (AKI), a grave condition that can escalate into life-threatening complications or even death.

Training the Machine Learning Model

The research was spearheaded using patient data from Chiba University Hospital in Japan, spanning admissions from November 2010 to March 2019. The ML model was trained on an extensive dataset containing over a thousand input variables extracted from patient electronic health records. These records encapsulated a wide range of data, from physiological measurements to blood tests and medication records.

Accuracy in Predicting Oliguria

The algorithm displayed an impressive ability to predict oliguria at 6 and 72 hours from any given point during the patient’s ICU stay. The algorithm’s performance was gauged through Area Under the Curve (AUC) values, with scores of 0.964 and 0.916 respectively, reflecting high accuracy. Important factors influencing the prediction of oliguria involved the patient’s organ failure assessment score, serum creatinine levels, and various other blood markers.

A Step Forward in Predicting AKI

The study’s model significantly outpaced previous endeavours in predicting AKI, thanks to its expansive sample size and novel approach. This suggests that it could play a critical role in enhancing the early detection and management of AKI in ICU patients. The researchers have recommended that future efforts should be channelled towards validating the precision of ML-based prediction models further.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

