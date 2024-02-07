Māori Resilience and Adaptability Amidst COVID-19: Lessons for Public Health Policies

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested the resilience of communities worldwide, exposing social and health inequities. Amidst this, a study led by Charles Darwin University (CDU) and Auckland University of Technology has spotlighted the resilience and adaptability of a remote Māori hapū from Ngāti Kahungunu. The research, published in the AlterNative: An International Journal of Indigenous Peoples, delves into how the community weathered the crisis, maintaining interconnectedness despite challenges such as the digital divide, cultural isolation, and mental health issues.

Overcoming Barriers Through Interconnectedness

The study reveals that the interconnectedness of Māori communities played a pivotal role in their ability to navigate the pandemic. The Māori overcame challenges like the digital divide and cultural isolation, highlighting their adaptability and resilience. The research underscores the importance of a holistic approach to health and well-being, especially in Indigenous communities.

Revival of Traditional Practices and Environmental Healing

One of the unexpected positive impacts of the pandemic was the resurgence of traditional practices among the Māori. The crisis spurred a re-engagement of younger generations, thereby fostering cultural continuity. Another significant outcome was environmental healing, a testament to the Māori's deep-rooted respect for nature.

Influence on Public Health Policies and Future Directions

The study emphasizes the importance of incorporating Indigenous perspectives and knowledge into public health policies. This can lead to more effective health messaging and outcomes for Indigenous communities, who often bear the brunt of pandemics and face health inequities. Lead author Associate Professor Dianne Wepa plans to take this research further by developing a digital tool for Indigenous communities. This tool, functioning without internet connectivity, is aimed at enhancing resilience and self-sufficiency during crisis situations.