LVHN's Merger with Jefferson Health: A Catalyst for Behavioral Health Services Debate

In a significant development for the health care industry, Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) has revealed its intentions to merge with Philadelphia's Jefferson Health. This strategic move aligns with the industry's evolving trend that survival post the Affordable Care Act era necessitates the formation of larger systems. However, this announcement has ignited a discourse around unmet health care needs in the region, with a particular focus on behavioral health.

Behavioral Health Crisis

Behavioral health is a broad term that encompasses both drug and alcohol abuse as well as mental illness. The status quo of behavioral health services in the region is universally recognized as deficient. The burden of this crisis is often shouldered by grassroots organizations and families, who are left grappling with the situation with inadequate professional backing.

Financial Reserves and Community Health Needs

Despite the health systems' robust financial reserves, purportedly surpassing $2 billion, and their mandated obligation to create Community Health Needs Assessments, there have been minimal strides made towards addressing these urgent needs. This lack of decisive action raises questions about the priorities of these wealthy nonprofit hospitals.

Public Interest Groups Take Action

In response to this systemic failure, public interest groups have embarked on a campaign to amass $10 million over the ensuing three years to enhance behavioral health services. Nevertheless, the question remains why these affluent hospitals are not channeling a larger share of their resources to address these pressing needs.

As LVHN phases out chiropractic services ahead of its prospective merger with Jefferson Health, affecting ten chiropractors and leading to the redeployment of approximately a dozen other staff to vacant positions within LVHN, the need for a serious community discussion about the health systems' commitments and priorities has never been more urgent. The anticipated merger is yet to receive regulatory approval, which could be granted later in 2024. The community's focus, however, remains steadily on the need to improve behavioral health services.