Luwero District Launches Mass Yellow Fever Vaccination Campaign to Combat Outbreaks

In a concerted effort to curb the spread of yellow fever in Uganda, the Luwero district health department, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and various partners, is gearing up to administer mass vaccinations against the viral infection. The vaccination campaign, scheduled to commence from Tuesday, April 2nd to April 8th, will target 53 districts, including Luwero, with the aim of eliminating yellow fever outbreaks across the country.

Yellow fever, transmitted through the bite of infected mosquitoes, poses a significant public health threat, causing symptoms such as fever, jaundice, and bleeding. To stem the spread of the disease, health authorities plan to vaccinate individuals aged 1 to 60 years, with a single dose providing lifetime immunity.

Dr. Innocent Nkonwa, the District Health Officer of Luwero District, confirmed that the necessary vaccines have been procured and distributed to healthcare facilities at the grassroots level. The vaccination drive aims to reach approximately 145,000 residents in Luwero District, out of an estimated population of 559,000.

To ensure comprehensive coverage, the district plans to prioritize school-going children during the initial phase of the campaign, with vaccination teams dispatched to educational institutions. Subsequently, the remaining population will be vaccinated through community outreach efforts, conducted either at designated sites within parishes or through door-to-door visits in villages.

However, certain individuals, including those above 60 years of age, infants under nine months old, HIV/AIDS patients, individuals allergic to eggs, and pregnant or breastfeeding mothers, will be exempted from the vaccination.

Robert Majanja Ssekubuulwa, the District Councillor for Luwero Town Council, expressed concerns over potential resistance from parents due to misconceptions surrounding the vaccination. He emphasized the safety of the vaccines and warned that obstructing health workers from administering vaccines to children could lead to legal consequences under the Public Health Act.

Daniel Kyaterekera, the District Secretary for Education, echoed the importance of parental cooperation in facilitating the vaccination of school children, stressing the government's commitment to prosecuting individuals impeding public health interventions.

With a target of vaccinating 90% of the eligible population, including refugees, the government aims to immunize over 14 million people across Uganda. Despite the inclusion of yellow fever vaccination in routine immunization schedules, national coverage remains low, standing at just 29%.

Uganda's geographical location within the yellow fever endemic zone in Africa has made it susceptible to outbreaks, with past cases reported in various regions, including Luwero, Masaka, Kalangala, Rukungiri, and Wakiso. The mass vaccination campaign represents a proactive measure to safeguard public health and mitigate the risk of future outbreaks in the country.