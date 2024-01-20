Lusaka Takes Decisive Action Against Cholera with Community-Level Treatment

In a decisive response to the escalating health concerns, the Lusaka District Health Office has taken the initiative of establishing 122 Oral Rehydration points spread evenly across all seven constituencies in Lusaka. The acting Health Specialist, Dr. Lalisa Nambebe, communicated that these points are strategically positioned to ensure community members have easy access, a move aimed at providing initial treatment for Cholera patients at the grassroots level.

Community Response and Impact

Dr. Nambebe reported to ZNBC News that the response from the community has been overwhelmingly positive. In a remarkable testament to the success of this initiative, over 4,000 individuals have utilized the rehydration points since their introduction. This effort is a reflection of the local health authorities' commitment to improving public health and addressing the Cholera outbreak in an accessible and efficient manner.

Coordinated Efforts Against Cholera

Lusaka's battle against cholera doesn't stop at rehydration points. The city has garnered support from global organizations like Gavi, UNICEF, and WHO. A vaccination campaign targeting 1.5 million people has been launched, and the provision of medical supplies and the deployment of experts form part of a comprehensive strategy to control the outbreak.

Cholera Crisis in Zambia

Lusaka, Zambia, is grappling with a major cholera outbreak that has claimed the lives of more than 400 people and infected over 10,000. The severity of the situation has led authorities to order schools across the country to remain shut after the year-end holidays. In addition to the rehydration points, healthcare services are being provided to cholera patients in the capital. The Health Minister has also announced that only one dose of the cholera vaccine will be administered to those in high-risk areas, aiming to benefit a larger number of people.