Health

Lupin Receives Third USFDA Approval: A Dual-Action Drug for Hypertension and Migraines

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 5:49 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 6:13 am EST
Lupin Receives Third USFDA Approval: A Dual-Action Drug for Hypertension and Migraines

Continuing its winning streak in the United States, Lupin, a global pharmaceutical leader, has secured its third approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in less than a week, a testament to its rigorous research and development. The latest nod is for a novel drug poised to tackle two pervasive health ailments simultaneously – blood pressure and migraines.

Strengthening Lupin’s Position

The recent approvals mark a significant leap for Lupin in the international pharmaceutical arena, particularly in the US, where such regulatory stamps of approval amplify the company’s portfolio and market status. This development could not only bolster Lupin’s standing but also significantly benefit patients seeking efficacious treatments for hypertension and migraines.

A Breakthrough Medication

The newly approved drug, known as Propranolol Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules USP, is projected to generate an estimated annual sales of $71 million in the US. This medication is not merely a treatment for hypertension but also an effective remedy for common migraine headaches, angina pectoris, and hypertrophic subaortic stenosis. It serves as a generic equivalent of Inderal LA Extended-Release Capsules, a product of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

USFDA’s Confidence in Lupin

The trio of approvals from the USFDA underscores the regulatory body’s faith in Lupin’s capacity to meet rigorous regulatory standards and deliver valuable treatment options to the healthcare system. This trust is not only a significant accomplishment for Lupin but also a beacon of hope for patients grappling with the dual burden of hypertension and migraines.

In addition to the Propranolol Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules, Lupin has also recently launched Varenicline Tablets, further enriching its product portfolio. The series of approvals and subsequent launches demonstrate a promising trajectory for Lupin, setting the stage for an exciting and transformative year in the pharmaceutical landscape.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

