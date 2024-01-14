en English
Health

Lupin Ltd Wins US FDA Approval for Hypertension Drug, Set to Impact $71M Market

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:52 pm EST
Indian pharmaceutical giant, Lupin Ltd, has triumphed in securing the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Propranolol Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules. These capsules, available in four distinct dosages: 60 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg, and 160 mg, are a significant milestone in Lupin’s product portfolio.

A Multipurpose Medication on the Rise

The Propranolol Hydrochloride Extended-Release Capsules are designed to tackle a spectrum of health conditions. The medication is poised to manage hypertension, curtail the frequency of angina, augment exercise tolerance for angina pectoris patients, treat recurrent migraine headaches, and confront hypertrophic subaortic stenosis. Lupin’s newly approved product is a generic equivalent of Inderal LA Extended-Release Capsules, currently manufactured by ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Boosting the Product Line with Varenicline Tablets

Further expanding its product line, Lupin has also launched Varenicline Tablets, available in 0.5 mg and 1 mg dosages. This launch is a testament to the company’s commitment to broadening its pharmaceutical offerings and meeting diverse health needs.

Significant Impact on the U.S. Market

The ANDA approval is a significant stride for Lupin, as the annual sales for these capsules are projected to be around $71 million in the U.S. market. This marks a major boost for the company’s market presence and revenue generation in the United States.

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical landscape is witnessing other pivotal developments. Aurobindo Pharma has secured US FDA approval for posaconazole injection, while Sun Pharma and Lupin have issued recalls of certain drugs in the US market, according to the US FDA.

Health United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

