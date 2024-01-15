Lupin Life Champions Children’s Health at the Second Annual Aptivate Run

In a bid to promote physical activity and healthy eating among children, Lupin Life’s Consumer Healthcare division hosted the second iteration of the Aptivate Champion Run for Kids in Mumbai. Drawing in over 4000 participants, the event was held at the MMRDA Ground in Bandra Kurla Complex and flagged off by Lupin’s Managing Director, Nilesh D. Gupta, and popular actress and fitness enthusiast, Mandira Bedi.

Lupin’s Commitment to Encouraging Healthy Lifestyles

The Aptivate Champion Run for Kids is a cornerstone of Lupin’s dedication to fostering healthier lifestyles among children. The event, which comprised three age-specific categories, encouraged children to partake in runs ranging from 500 meters to 2.5 kilometers. This was supplemented by a training session on warm-ups and cool-downs, further emphasizing the importance of proper exercise habits.

Fun and Fitness: The Perfect Blend

Post-run, the children were engaged in an assortment of fun activities, including trampolines, bouncy castles, and Zumba sessions. This blend of fitness and fun served as a testament to Lupin’s commitment to promoting physical activity as a joyful, rather than tedious, endeavor.

Highlighting the Role of Aptivate Syrup

Lupin’s Aptivate Syrup, an Ayurvedic product, was spotlighted during the event for its health benefits. This includes its ability to boost immunity and enhance appetite in children, making it an essential part of their nutritional regimen. Lupin’s President for the India Region, Rajeev Sibal, noted the increased turnout at the event and emphasized the role of such initiatives in encouraging healthier lifestyles among children.