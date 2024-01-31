Lung Repair Revolutionized: Penn Researchers Develop New Techniques

In a pioneering breakthrough, researchers from the University of Pennsylvania have devised novel techniques to mend lung tissue ravaged by respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2 and influenza. The study, led by Andrew Vaughan of Penn's School of Veterinary Medicine and published in Science Translational Medicine, hinges on the role of vascular endothelial cells in the process of lung repair.

Unleashing the Potential of Vascular Endothelial Cells

The research team utilized lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) to deliver vascular endothelial growth factor alpha (VEGFA) mRNA directly to endothelial cells. This approach resulted in a significant enhancement in the recovery of damaged blood vessels. This groundbreaking method builds on earlier work that identified transforming growth factor beta receptor 2 (TGFBR2) as a critical signaling pathway for activating VEGFA. The researchers found that the absence of TGFBR2 hindered the cells' ability to proliferate and heal, underscoring the crucial role of the VEGFA pathway in lung recovery.

Engineering LNPs for Targeted Delivery

Working in collaboration with Michael Mitchell's lab from the School of Engineering and Applied Science, the scientists engineered LNPs to specifically target lung endothelial cells. This strategic approach circumvented the risk of accumulation in the liver. The LNPs proved effective in delivering VEGFA mRNA, resulting in improved vascular recovery, heightened oxygen levels, and weight recovery. Additionally, there was a marked reduction in lung inflammation and scarring in animal models.

Opening New Avenues for Lung Recovery

This scientific breakthrough offers promising new mRNA-based strategies for treating lung injuries. The techniques developed could potentially be tested for other lung cell types and conditions, including emphysema and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). More than a novel approach, this study illuminates the promise of mRNA technology, demonstrating its potential in the realm of health and medicine.