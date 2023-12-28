Lung Cancer in Asia: A Unique Disease Profile and the Potential of Personalized Treatment

In what marks a distinct divergence from Western trends, Asia is witnessing a unique pattern in lung cancer incidence, with a higher prevalence among women and non-smokers. The World Health Organization’s Globocan 2020 data reveals a startling fact: Asia accounts for 60% of new lung cancer cases and 62% of related deaths worldwide.

The Asian Lung Cancer Profile

AstraZeneca’s Mika Sovak highlights that a staggering 85% of Asian female lung cancer patients have never smoked, in sharp contrast to just 15% in the West. This suggests that lung cancer in Asia has a starkly different disease profile, with environmental factors and a higher incidence of tuberculosis playing significant roles in cancer risk.

Adding to the complexity, the age at diagnosis is generally younger in Asia, and there are higher rates of specific genetic mutations. This includes the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), a key mutation linked to lung cancer, which is far more prevalent in Asia (40-55%) than in the West (15-20%).

Biomarker Testing: A Path to Personalized Treatment

As the understanding of these unique disease characteristics expands, more efficient treatments are being developed. Biomarker testing is gaining momentum, paving the way for personalized treatment. This not only leads to more effective interventions but also brings economic benefits such as reduced hospital stays and improved quality of life for patients.

Screening for Economic Gain

Preliminary research conducted by KPMG’s Chris Hardesty suggests that lung cancer screenings could offer an average economic gain of US$40 million for Asian countries. This is a testament to the potential benefits of early detection and intervention.

However, the full extent of the problem and opportunities for intervention may yet be underestimated due to data scarcity in Asia. Capturing more comprehensive data could potentially reveal the true magnitude of the issue, opening avenues for more effective strategies in the battle against lung cancer in Asia.