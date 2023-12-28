en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Lung Cancer in Asia: A Unique Disease Profile and the Potential of Personalized Treatment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:01 am EST
Lung Cancer in Asia: A Unique Disease Profile and the Potential of Personalized Treatment

In what marks a distinct divergence from Western trends, Asia is witnessing a unique pattern in lung cancer incidence, with a higher prevalence among women and non-smokers. The World Health Organization’s Globocan 2020 data reveals a startling fact: Asia accounts for 60% of new lung cancer cases and 62% of related deaths worldwide.

The Asian Lung Cancer Profile

AstraZeneca’s Mika Sovak highlights that a staggering 85% of Asian female lung cancer patients have never smoked, in sharp contrast to just 15% in the West. This suggests that lung cancer in Asia has a starkly different disease profile, with environmental factors and a higher incidence of tuberculosis playing significant roles in cancer risk.

Adding to the complexity, the age at diagnosis is generally younger in Asia, and there are higher rates of specific genetic mutations. This includes the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), a key mutation linked to lung cancer, which is far more prevalent in Asia (40-55%) than in the West (15-20%).

Biomarker Testing: A Path to Personalized Treatment

As the understanding of these unique disease characteristics expands, more efficient treatments are being developed. Biomarker testing is gaining momentum, paving the way for personalized treatment. This not only leads to more effective interventions but also brings economic benefits such as reduced hospital stays and improved quality of life for patients.

Screening for Economic Gain

Preliminary research conducted by KPMG’s Chris Hardesty suggests that lung cancer screenings could offer an average economic gain of US$40 million for Asian countries. This is a testament to the potential benefits of early detection and intervention.

However, the full extent of the problem and opportunities for intervention may yet be underestimated due to data scarcity in Asia. Capturing more comprehensive data could potentially reveal the true magnitude of the issue, opening avenues for more effective strategies in the battle against lung cancer in Asia.

0
Asia Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Xi Jinping: Navigating a Complex Foreign Policy Landscape

By Rizwan Shah

Significant Developments in North Korea Set to Shape its Future

By Ebenezer Mensah

Asian Markets Rise on US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Expectations

By Nimrah Khatoon

China at a Critical Development Juncture: Navigating Global Changes

By BNN Correspondents

Unusual Events Across Asia Spark Global Conversations ...
@Asia · 1 hour
Unusual Events Across Asia Spark Global Conversations ...
heart comment 0
Cambodia Witnesses Surge in Tourist Arrivals in 2023, Chinese Visitors Lead the Charge

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Cambodia Witnesses Surge in Tourist Arrivals in 2023, Chinese Visitors Lead the Charge
China Advises Citizens to Evacuate Northern Myanmar Amid Escalating Unrest

By Geeta Pillai

China Advises Citizens to Evacuate Northern Myanmar Amid Escalating Unrest
Vietnam’s Demographic Challenge: A Precipitous Drop in Fertility Rate

By BNN Correspondents

Vietnam's Demographic Challenge: A Precipitous Drop in Fertility Rate
Australia’s Cricket Triumphs: An Unprecedented Year in Review

By Salman Khan

Australia's Cricket Triumphs: An Unprecedented Year in Review
Latest Headlines
World News
76ers Showcase Depth and Resilience in Victory Over Orlando Magic
28 seconds
76ers Showcase Depth and Resilience in Victory Over Orlando Magic
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Caste Census: A Political Move with Potential Implications
59 seconds
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Caste Census: A Political Move with Potential Implications
EPFL Scientists Develop Orally Available Cyclic Peptides: A Pharmaceutical Breakthrough
1 min
EPFL Scientists Develop Orally Available Cyclic Peptides: A Pharmaceutical Breakthrough
World Health Organization Highlights Grave Risks to Health Workers in Conflict Zones
1 min
World Health Organization Highlights Grave Risks to Health Workers in Conflict Zones
Gaza Conflict: Hostages Face Health Crisis Amidst Ongoing War
1 min
Gaza Conflict: Hostages Face Health Crisis Amidst Ongoing War
Ben Stokes Responds to Steve Harmison's Criticism: A Deep Dive into England's Test Series Preparation Controversy
2 mins
Ben Stokes Responds to Steve Harmison's Criticism: A Deep Dive into England's Test Series Preparation Controversy
Eyesight Changes: A Sign of Aging or Something More Serious?
2 mins
Eyesight Changes: A Sign of Aging or Something More Serious?
Nancy Mace Criticizes US Officials' Mexico Visit as 'Lip Service' to Border Issues
2 mins
Nancy Mace Criticizes US Officials' Mexico Visit as 'Lip Service' to Border Issues
Survival Against the Odds: The Story of the Youngest Premature Twins
2 mins
Survival Against the Odds: The Story of the Youngest Premature Twins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
17 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
26 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
37 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app