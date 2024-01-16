LUMC Sperm Donor Bank Scandal: Lost Data and Risk of Incest among Donor Children

In a shocking revelation, the Leids Universitair Medisch Centrum (LUMC), one of the premier medical institutions in the Netherlands, has uncovered serious mismanagement within its sperm donor bank that operated between 1977 and 2004. The internal investigation has bared a scenario where donor data was lost, and some donors fathered more than 25 children within a confined geographical region, raising alarming concerns about an increased risk of incest among donor children.

Lost Data and Uncontrolled Fatherhood

Out of the 1,141 registered donor children, the investigation found that the donor is unknown for as many as 80 children. This is due to the significant loss of donor data, a critical failing in the administrative system of the sperm bank. Adding to the gravity of the situation, nine donors were found to have fathered over 400 children, an alarming number far exceeding the maximum allowed.

The Geographic Dimension of the Crisis

The geographical proximity of the children has further intensified the risk of incestuous relationships unknowingly taking place between half-siblings. Most donor children are from postal code areas 2000 to 3000, which means they are living within a close radius of each other, potentially increasing the risk of unintentional incestuous relationships.

The revelation has prompted LUMC to urge mothers and children to get in touch with the hospital for further guidance. The hospital has also recommended other clinics to review their records, highlighting the broader implications of the issue. The Stichting Donorkind foundation and the FIOM expertise center, organizations that work closely with donor children and their families, have expressed deep concerns about the consequences for donor children and their families.