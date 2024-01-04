en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey

Marking a personal milestone, actress and singer Lucy Hale celebrated her two years of sobriety. In a candid social media post, the 34-year-old star reflected on her journey, expressing gratitude for what she describes as the ‘greatest gift’ she gave herself. The chart she shared on Instagram, indicating 24 months, 731 days, and 17,523 hours of alcohol-free time, was accompanied by an evocative quote from F. Scott Fitzgerald about personal change.

Lucy Hale’s Road to Sobriety

Hale has openly discussed her struggles with alcoholism, characterizing her addiction as ‘incredibly self-destructive.’ The journey to sobriety, she revealed, began earnestly in 2021 following her recovery from COVID-19. Hale’s alcohol-related issues, she emphasized, extended beyond mere drinking, hinting at deeper emotional challenges. ‘Alcohol isn’t the problem – the problem is this feeling inside of me,’ she shared, shedding light on the complexities of addiction.

Gratitude and Lessons Learned

In her post, Hale conveyed her gratitude for the growth, lessons, and self-realizations she experienced throughout her sobriety journey. She acknowledged the support and acceptance from various individuals – those she hurt and those who hurt her. Hale’s story serves as a reminder of the powerful role of human connections and support systems in overcoming personal struggles.

Encouragement for Others

In a bid to inspire others grappling with similar issues, Hale offered words of encouragement. She highlighted the unique nature of the healing process, urging those struggling to understand that they are not alone and that things do get better. She recounted her early experiences with drinking at the age of 12, her battle with binge-drinking at 14, and the moments of ’emotional rock bottoms’ in an episode of the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, hoping her story could serve as a beacon for others.

0
Health Inspiration/Motivation
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
Three Signs Your Child Needs a Doctor: Insights from Mayo Clinic's Dr. Angela Mattke
In the maze of childhood illnesses, parents often find themselves caught in a whirl of questions about when to seek medical attention for their child. Pediatrician Dr. Angela Mattke from the Mayo Clinic’s Children’s Center has offered valuable insights into this predicament, advising parents about three alarm signs that may necessitate a doctor’s intervention. Hydration:
Three Signs Your Child Needs a Doctor: Insights from Mayo Clinic's Dr. Angela Mattke
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth
5 mins ago
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth
Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to Enhance Eye Care Services
6 mins ago
Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to Enhance Eye Care Services
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution
4 mins ago
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
4 mins ago
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
5 mins ago
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
Latest Headlines
World News
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
22 seconds
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
43 seconds
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
Rashid Shaheed: From Undrafted Player to Pro Bowl Starter
48 seconds
Rashid Shaheed: From Undrafted Player to Pro Bowl Starter
Three Pittsburgh Steelers Selected for NFL 2024 Pro Bowl Games
53 seconds
Three Pittsburgh Steelers Selected for NFL 2024 Pro Bowl Games
Three Signs Your Child Needs a Doctor: Insights from Mayo Clinic's Dr. Angela Mattke
1 min
Three Signs Your Child Needs a Doctor: Insights from Mayo Clinic's Dr. Angela Mattke
Habersham Central and Buford Girls' Basketball Teams Clinch Victories
2 mins
Habersham Central and Buford Girls' Basketball Teams Clinch Victories
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
3 mins
Jelena Ostapenko Dedicates Brisbane Win to Late Father on His Death Anniversary
Rudder Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Magnolia in Overtime Clash
3 mins
Rudder Girls' Basketball Team Triumphs Over Magnolia in Overtime Clash
Gus Miller: SDSU's Junior Center Clinches 2023 Rimington Award
3 mins
Gus Miller: SDSU's Junior Center Clinches 2023 Rimington Award
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app