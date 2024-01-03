en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season

In Lubbock, Texas, the Public Health Department is closely monitoring an escalating situation as the flu season intensifies. This uptick in respiratory illnesses, characterized by a confirmed 51 cases of flu as of the 52nd week, is a cause for concern. According to Katherine Wells, the Director of Public Health, this surge was anticipated and is projected to continue to rise throughout January.

Flu and COVID-19 Symptoms Overlap

The incremental rise is not confined to flu cases alone but is reflected in both the increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory conditions and a higher volume of doctor visits for flu-like symptoms. The symptoms of flu and COVID-19 overlap significantly, making it imperative for individuals to stay home if they exhibit signs such as fever, cough, body aches, or fatigue.

The Importance of Vaccination

Wells underscores the importance of vaccination as a frontline defense against these illnesses. Both flu and COVID-19 vaccines are readily available at multiple locations, including the Health Department, pharmacies, and doctors’ offices. The call for vaccination is particularly directed at the elderly and those who are at a higher risk due to underlying conditions.

Managing Illness: Stay Hydrated, Monitor Symptoms

If someone contracts the illness, Wells advises a proactive approach. This includes monitoring symptoms closely, staying hydrated, and consulting a doctor. Early consultation can open the door to possible antiviral treatments to lessen the severity and duration of the illness. Despite the current increase, there is a silver lining. The situation, while worrisome, is markedly better than the previous year, with the current figures being significantly lower than the 150 cases recorded around the same time last year.

0
Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support

By BNN Correspondents

Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease

By Olalekan Adigun

FDA Warns Omeza Over Manufacturing Issues: A Peek into Regulatory Oversight

By BNN Correspondents

SLU Basketball Team's Strategic Pivot Amidst Injuries: A Return to Fast-Paced Play in Sight

By Salman Khan

Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024 ...
@Health · 1 min
Lead Contamination Lingers in Durham Parks into 2024 ...
heart comment 0
Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice

By Mazhar Abbas

Harnessing the New Year Energy for Fitness: Expert Advice
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons

By BNN Correspondents

Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective

By Momen Zellmi

The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN

By Rafia Tasleem

Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
38 seconds
Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
41 seconds
Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
42 seconds
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period
44 seconds
Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period
Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics
45 seconds
Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease
45 seconds
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease
FDA Warns Omeza Over Manufacturing Issues: A Peek into Regulatory Oversight
48 seconds
FDA Warns Omeza Over Manufacturing Issues: A Peek into Regulatory Oversight
Triathlon Zimbabwe Gears Up for Action-Packed Season
50 seconds
Triathlon Zimbabwe Gears Up for Action-Packed Season
County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years
1 min
County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
26 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app