Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season

In Lubbock, Texas, the Public Health Department is closely monitoring an escalating situation as the flu season intensifies. This uptick in respiratory illnesses, characterized by a confirmed 51 cases of flu as of the 52nd week, is a cause for concern. According to Katherine Wells, the Director of Public Health, this surge was anticipated and is projected to continue to rise throughout January.

Flu and COVID-19 Symptoms Overlap

The incremental rise is not confined to flu cases alone but is reflected in both the increase in hospitalizations due to respiratory conditions and a higher volume of doctor visits for flu-like symptoms. The symptoms of flu and COVID-19 overlap significantly, making it imperative for individuals to stay home if they exhibit signs such as fever, cough, body aches, or fatigue.

The Importance of Vaccination

Wells underscores the importance of vaccination as a frontline defense against these illnesses. Both flu and COVID-19 vaccines are readily available at multiple locations, including the Health Department, pharmacies, and doctors’ offices. The call for vaccination is particularly directed at the elderly and those who are at a higher risk due to underlying conditions.

Managing Illness: Stay Hydrated, Monitor Symptoms

If someone contracts the illness, Wells advises a proactive approach. This includes monitoring symptoms closely, staying hydrated, and consulting a doctor. Early consultation can open the door to possible antiviral treatments to lessen the severity and duration of the illness. Despite the current increase, there is a silver lining. The situation, while worrisome, is markedly better than the previous year, with the current figures being significantly lower than the 150 cases recorded around the same time last year.