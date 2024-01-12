en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:33 am EST
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections

As winter swoops in, low vaccination rates against the evolving forms of COVID-19 and influenza are straining healthcare systems across the United States, Europe, and beyond. A surge in hospitalizations linked to respiratory infections has been observed, with a significant increase in death rates among older adults, albeit lower than the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Unseen Enemy: Low Vaccination Rates

Public health officials, including Maria Van Kerkhove of the World Health Organization (WHO), emphasize the critical issue of low flu and COVID vaccination rates. These could prevent numerous hospitalizations as the world grapples with the current healthcare crisis. Despite the end of the global public health emergency in May 2023, governments face the Herculean task of communicating the persisting risks of COVID-19 and the importance of vaccination.

U.S. and Europe: A Tale of Two Continents

In the U.S., a mere 19.4% of adults have received the current season’s COVID vaccine, and 44.9% have received a flu shot, mirroring figures from the previous year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stress the severity of COVID-19 compared to the flu and the necessity for a higher vaccination uptake. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) counters this narrative, citing flu as more prevalent than COVID-19 in Europe, though it fails to provide vaccination rate data.

The Global Picture: Rising Cases and ‘Vaccine Fatigue’

Worldwide, COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are ascending, illustrating that the virus is not yet seasonal. The WHO advocates for 100% vaccination coverage for high-risk groups, but the reality paints a different picture. Despite vaccines’ proven effectiveness in preventing severe illness, ‘vaccine fatigue’ is palpable, affecting uptake. In Italy, for instance, a paltry 8.6% of the eligible population have received their third COVID booster. A recent study from Sweden underscores the importance of vaccination, showing that the updated vaccine targeting the XBB 1.5 variant reduces the risk of hospitalization by 76.1% in older adults affected by recent variants.

Healthcare systems worldwide must meet these pressing challenges head-on. The battle against COVID-19 is far from over, and the weapon of choice, vaccination, is our best line of defense. The world waits and watches, hoping for a swift and decisive victory against this invisible adversary.

0
Europe Health United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
7 mins ago
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections
As winter swoops in, low vaccination rates against the evolving forms of COVID-19 and influenza are straining healthcare systems across the United States, Europe, and beyond. A surge in hospitalizations linked to respiratory infections has been observed, with a significant increase in death rates among older adults, albeit lower than the peak of the COVID-19
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections
Tens of Thousands Protest in Poland Against Government's Media Changes and Minister Imprisonment
1 hour ago
Tens of Thousands Protest in Poland Against Government's Media Changes and Minister Imprisonment
From Sydney Executive to Queen: Princess Mary's Ascension to the Danish Throne
3 hours ago
From Sydney Executive to Queen: Princess Mary's Ascension to the Danish Throne
Public Protest Escalates in Warsaw, Poland as Europe Witnesses Political Awakening
8 mins ago
Public Protest Escalates in Warsaw, Poland as Europe Witnesses Political Awakening
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections
10 mins ago
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections
ECB's Balancing Act: Low Interest Rates Amid Rising Inflation
11 mins ago
ECB's Balancing Act: Low Interest Rates Amid Rising Inflation
Latest Headlines
World News
Professional Wrestler Black Taurus Declares Free Agency, Teases Return to CMLL
2 mins
Professional Wrestler Black Taurus Declares Free Agency, Teases Return to CMLL
Tourists Take Precautions Amid Diarrhea Outbreak in Baguio
4 mins
Tourists Take Precautions Amid Diarrhea Outbreak in Baguio
HKSAR Government Unveils Legislative Agenda, Includes Article 23 Legislation
4 mins
HKSAR Government Unveils Legislative Agenda, Includes Article 23 Legislation
AFL Omits Player Weights from Publications in Significant Shift
5 mins
AFL Omits Player Weights from Publications in Significant Shift
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
5 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
7 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: Candidates and Geopolitical Stakes
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections
7 mins
Low Vaccination Rates Strain Healthcare Amid Winter Surge in Respiratory Infections
House Judiciary Committee Issues Subpoena in Big Tech Probe
7 mins
House Judiciary Committee Issues Subpoena in Big Tech Probe
Jhye Richardson Ruled Out of Big Bash Season due to Injury, Perth Scorchers Face Setback
8 mins
Jhye Richardson Ruled Out of Big Bash Season due to Injury, Perth Scorchers Face Setback
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
12 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
13 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
13 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
15 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
15 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
16 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
16 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
18 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app