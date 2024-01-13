en English
Health

Low-Dose Olanzapine: A New Standard for Chemotherapy-induced Vomiting Control

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:35 pm EST


A groundbreaking study from Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) has demonstrated that a reduced dose of the antipsychotic medication Olanzapine can effectively control chemotherapy-induced vomiting, with the added advantage of sidestepping the side effect of excessive daytime sleepiness. The findings were a result of a comprehensive phase 3 trial, setting a new standard for patient care in the face of chemotherapy-induced discomfort.

Changing the Landscape of Chemotherapy Care

The lead researcher, Dr. Jyoti Bajpai, a Professor of Medical Oncology at TMC, eloquently underlined the significant impact of chemotherapy-induced nausea on patients’ quotidian activities, including work, academic commitments, and personal lives. The trial included participants aged 13 to 75 who were undergoing chemotherapy with regimens known to cause nausea and vomiting. The study aimed to dissect the efficacy of low-dose Olanzapine versus the standard dose in achieving ‘complete control,’ a term denoting the absence of vomiting, no requirement for additional medications, and only mild or no nausea persisting through a span of 120 hours.

Unveiling the Potential of Low-Dose Olanzapine

The final analysis incorporated data from 267 patients, revealing that 45 percent of those in the 2.5 mg group achieved complete control compared to 44 percent in the 10 mg group. These figures underscore the non-inferiority of the low-dose regimen, suggesting that low-dose Olanzapine is not only equally potent in controlling nausea and vomiting but also carries fewer side effects, marking a significant stride in patient care.

A Cost-Effective Breakthrough for Global Healthcare

Published in Lancet Oncology, the research indicates that low-dose Olanzapine could also be beneficial in conditions demanding steroid restrictions. This discovery could signal a cost-effective breakthrough for global healthcare, offering reprieve to countless patients grappling with the debilitating side effects of chemotherapy. By reshaping the standard of care and improving patients’ quality of life, the implications of this study extend far beyond the walls of the oncology department.

Health Science & Technology
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

