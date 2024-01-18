Low-Dose Morphine Shows Promise in Suppressing Cough in IPF Patients: Study

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF), a lung disease marked by a chronic and severe cough and progressive fibrosis, has long lacked a definitive cure. A recent study, however, has shed light on a potentially effective treatment—a low dose of morphine. The study, named PACIFY COUGH, was published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine and has added a new facet to this uncharted territory of respiratory research.

Advertisment

PACIFY COUGH: A Revolutionary Study

The PACIFY COUGH study was a prospective, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, two-way crossover trial, conducted in the United Kingdom. The trial involved participants aged 40 to 90 years who had been diagnosed with IPF within the last five years and suffered from severe cough for more than eight weeks. The primary metric of the study was the percentage change in daytime cough frequency compared to baseline measurements.

Low-Dose Morphine: A Potential Antitussive

Advertisment

The findings of the study revealed that the controlled release of low-dose morphine significantly reduced objective cough counts by 39.4%. The mean frequency of daytime cough dropped from 21.6 to 12.8 coughs per hour post morphine treatment, indicating the potential of morphine as an antitussive agent for IPF patients. However, the study also reported that 40% of participants experienced adverse reactions, primarily constipation and nausea, while the placebo group reported one case of death.

Future Implications

Despite the short trial duration of two weeks, the results suggest that low-dose morphine can alleviate cough symptoms in the short term for IPF patients. These findings, though promising, necessitate further trials to assess the long-term safety of morphine use in this context. The study lays a foundation for future research into the efficacy of morphine as a treatment for IPF, potentially providing relief for millions suffering from this debilitating disease.