Low-Dose Calcium Supplementation Equally Effective as High-Dose in Preventing Preeclampsia, Preterm Birth: Study Reveals

A breakthrough study originating from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in collaboration with counterparts in India and Tanzania suggests a game-changing possibility: low-dose calcium supplementation of 500 milligrams per day could be as potent as the currently recommended high-dose of 1,500 milligrams per day in curbing the risk of preeclampsia and preterm birth among expectant mothers.

Revolutionizing the Calcium Supplementation Protocol

The World Health Organization (WHO) presently counsels pregnant women, notably those in low- and middle-income nations with low-calcium diets, to adhere to high-dose calcium supplementation. However, this groundbreaking research, soon to be published in The New England Journal of Medicine on January 11, 2024, could significantly alter that guidance.

The Rigorous Trials and Their Outcomes

The research involved two meticulously devised randomized, double-blind trials with a substantial sample size of 22,000 first-time pregnant women. The participants were administered either 500mg or 1,500mg of calcium daily, starting at less than 20 weeks of pregnancy. Their health was closely observed throughout the gestation period, at delivery, and till six weeks postpartum.

The trials revealed that the low-dose supplementation was just as effective in preventing preeclampsia, with the incidence being 3.0% in the low-dose group and 2.7% to 3.6% in the high-dose group across both trials. Preterm birth outcomes were varied but not significantly different between the two dosages.

Implications of the Study

These findings imply that a single low-dose pill per day could decrease the pill burden for women and reduce expenses for governments and health programs without compromising health benefits. However, the study did not include a placebo group and was restricted to young women with a low risk of chronic hypertension. This might impact the generalizability of the results.

The research was backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.