en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Low-Dose Calcium Supplementation Equally Effective as High-Dose in Preventing Preeclampsia, Preterm Birth: Study Reveals

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:16 pm EST
Low-Dose Calcium Supplementation Equally Effective as High-Dose in Preventing Preeclampsia, Preterm Birth: Study Reveals

A breakthrough study originating from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in collaboration with counterparts in India and Tanzania suggests a game-changing possibility: low-dose calcium supplementation of 500 milligrams per day could be as potent as the currently recommended high-dose of 1,500 milligrams per day in curbing the risk of preeclampsia and preterm birth among expectant mothers.

Revolutionizing the Calcium Supplementation Protocol

The World Health Organization (WHO) presently counsels pregnant women, notably those in low- and middle-income nations with low-calcium diets, to adhere to high-dose calcium supplementation. However, this groundbreaking research, soon to be published in The New England Journal of Medicine on January 11, 2024, could significantly alter that guidance.

The Rigorous Trials and Their Outcomes

The research involved two meticulously devised randomized, double-blind trials with a substantial sample size of 22,000 first-time pregnant women. The participants were administered either 500mg or 1,500mg of calcium daily, starting at less than 20 weeks of pregnancy. Their health was closely observed throughout the gestation period, at delivery, and till six weeks postpartum.

The trials revealed that the low-dose supplementation was just as effective in preventing preeclampsia, with the incidence being 3.0% in the low-dose group and 2.7% to 3.6% in the high-dose group across both trials. Preterm birth outcomes were varied but not significantly different between the two dosages.

Implications of the Study

These findings imply that a single low-dose pill per day could decrease the pill burden for women and reduce expenses for governments and health programs without compromising health benefits. However, the study did not include a placebo group and was restricted to young women with a low risk of chronic hypertension. This might impact the generalizability of the results.

The research was backed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research.

0
Health
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
7 mins ago
The Unseen Health Risks of Our Wardrobe Choices
When 38-year-old model and mother of four, Abbey Clancy, found her legs numbing, her mind raced to the possibility of multiple sclerosis (MS). The actual cause, however, turned out to be something far less sinister but equally concerning – her extremely tight jeans. This incident serves as a potent reminder of how our daily attire,
The Unseen Health Risks of Our Wardrobe Choices
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Shows
17 mins ago
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Risk, Study Shows
Man Dies in NSW South Coast Car Crash, Boy Hospitalized
17 mins ago
Man Dies in NSW South Coast Car Crash, Boy Hospitalized
The Unseen Danger of 'Gas Station Heroin': A Closer Look at Tianeptine
8 mins ago
The Unseen Danger of 'Gas Station Heroin': A Closer Look at Tianeptine
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
11 mins ago
Playboy Model Kayla Kayden: Aspiring to be World's First 'Hybrid Human' with Neuralink Chip
Plant-Based Diets Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Finds
14 mins ago
Plant-Based Diets Linked to 39% Lower Infection Risk, Study Finds
Latest Headlines
World News
Shane Greene, Former Dodgers Pitcher, Joins Texas Rangers on Minor League Deal
28 seconds
Shane Greene, Former Dodgers Pitcher, Joins Texas Rangers on Minor League Deal
Senators Call for Review of NGCP's Franchise Following Western Visayas Blackout
4 mins
Senators Call for Review of NGCP's Franchise Following Western Visayas Blackout
Incident Raises Questions Over Military Conduct in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
7 mins
Incident Raises Questions Over Military Conduct in Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
James Comey: Don't Let Fear of Violence Deter Enforcement of Law
7 mins
James Comey: Don't Let Fear of Violence Deter Enforcement of Law
The Unseen Health Risks of Our Wardrobe Choices
7 mins
The Unseen Health Risks of Our Wardrobe Choices
The Unseen Danger of 'Gas Station Heroin': A Closer Look at Tianeptine
8 mins
The Unseen Danger of 'Gas Station Heroin': A Closer Look at Tianeptine
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Dominik Tarczyński Discusses Donald Tusk's Impact on Polish Public Media on GB News
9 mins
Dominik Tarczyński Discusses Donald Tusk's Impact on Polish Public Media on GB News
Mouthguards in Football: From Safety Gear to Fashion Statements
10 mins
Mouthguards in Football: From Safety Gear to Fashion Statements
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
9 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app