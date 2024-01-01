en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 1, 2024 at 9:50 am EST
Low-Carb Diets: The Key to Long-Term Weight Management

Years of dietary advice that encouraged reduced fat consumption and increased intake of carbohydrates have inadvertently contributed to significant health problems, including the rise of obesity and type 2 diabetes. Recent studies reveal that increased consumption of carbohydrates, particularly in refined form, is a major culprit behind these health crises. Low-carbohydrate diets have now come to the forefront for their protective role against these diseases and are recommended as an initial step in managing type 2 diabetes.

Low-Carb Diets: A Solution to Obesity and Diabetes

Research indicates that low-carb diets can lead to greater calorie burning and more effective weight maintenance. The 2018 Framingham State Food Study found that participants on a low-carb diet burned significantly more calories than those on a high-carb diet, potentially leading to considerable weight loss over time. This discovery underscores the effectiveness of a low-carb approach in combating obesity.

The Quality of Low-Carb Diets Matter

A Harvard-led study proposes that the most beneficial low-carb diets for long-term weight management include plant-based proteins and fats along with healthy carbohydrates like whole grains. This dietary approach has been linked with slower weight gain, particularly among younger, overweight, or less physically active individuals. The study analyzed the diets and weights of over 123,000 adults from 1986 to 2018, offering insights into the long-term health impacts of dietary composition.

Public Health Initiatives and Low-Carb Diets

These findings highlight the importance of quality in low-carb diets and lend support to public health initiatives that promote the consumption of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products. While low-carb diets, including the ketogenic and Atkins diets, have gained popularity due to their effectiveness in reducing belly fat, it’s important to remember that the quality of the diet is paramount. Reducing carbohydrates is not enough; consuming high-quality macronutrients from healthy plant-based foods is crucial for sustained weight loss and maintenance.

0
Health
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Health Risks to Swimmers at Auckland Beaches: Clear Weather Needed to Lower Risk

By Mazhar Abbas

Navigating Dietary Choices: A Woman's Journey From Vegan to Meat-Eater

By Olalekan Adigun

Navigating Urinary Health: A Comprehensive Guide by Mr. Christian Brown

By BNN Correspondents

Neurofeedback Therapy: A New Contender in Mental Health Treatment

By Sakchi Khandelwal

CEOs Embrace Health and Fitness Routines: A New Era of Leadership ...
@Fitness · 3 mins
CEOs Embrace Health and Fitness Routines: A New Era of Leadership ...
heart comment 0
Jake Wood Celebrates 20 Years of Sobriety: A Milestone of Resilience and Hope

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Jake Wood Celebrates 20 Years of Sobriety: A Milestone of Resilience and Hope
Australia Welcomes First Public Hospital Newborn of 2024 in New South Wales

By Geeta Pillai

Australia Welcomes First Public Hospital Newborn of 2024 in New South Wales
Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest

By BNN Correspondents

Prof Sean Daly: The Dual Master Amidst Dublin Unrest
‘Operation Transformation’: Edel O’Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge

By BNN Correspondents

'Operation Transformation': Edel O'Malley Takes on Health and Fitness Challenge
Latest Headlines
World News
Rob McElhenney Stirs Concern with 'Allergic Reaction' Post; Reflects on 2023 Achievements
12 seconds
Rob McElhenney Stirs Concern with 'Allergic Reaction' Post; Reflects on 2023 Achievements
Health Risks to Swimmers at Auckland Beaches: Clear Weather Needed to Lower Risk
1 min
Health Risks to Swimmers at Auckland Beaches: Clear Weather Needed to Lower Risk
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
Navigating Dietary Choices: A Woman's Journey From Vegan to Meat-Eater
2 mins
Navigating Dietary Choices: A Woman's Journey From Vegan to Meat-Eater
Navigating Urinary Health: A Comprehensive Guide by Mr. Christian Brown
2 mins
Navigating Urinary Health: A Comprehensive Guide by Mr. Christian Brown
Neurofeedback Therapy: A New Contender in Mental Health Treatment
3 mins
Neurofeedback Therapy: A New Contender in Mental Health Treatment
Navigating the Political Landscape: India Gears Up For 2024 General Elections
3 mins
Navigating the Political Landscape: India Gears Up For 2024 General Elections
Mastering the Art of Grilling Lobster Tails and Sweeping Changes in Hockey
4 mins
Mastering the Art of Grilling Lobster Tails and Sweeping Changes in Hockey
Israel Partially Withdraws Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict
5 mins
Israel Partially Withdraws Troops from Gaza: A Strategic Shift Amid Ongoing Conflict
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2 mins
China Global Television Network: Bridging China and the World
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
1 hour
2024: A Year of Significant Historical Anniversaries
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
1 hour
New Year 2024: Global Call for 'Peace and Unity'
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Responsible AI on World Day of Peace
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
2 hours
2024 Dawns with Fireworks and Conflict: A World in Contrast
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
2 hours
Global Tapestry: The World Rings in 2024 Amid Celebrations and Solidarity
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
3 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Celebration of Resilience and Hope
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
3 hours
World Ushers in 2024 Amidst Vibrant Celebrations and Sobering Reflections
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
4 hours
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app